Kelly Clarkson Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Gorgeous Fall Outfits

Kelly Clarkson wowed all last week on her talk show with a variety of great fall outfits that showed off her fabulous hourglass figure. The Voice judge took to Instagram to share her looks with the 4.4 million fans who follow her on the popular social media platform.

In her latest post, The Kelly Clarkson Show host showed off full-length pictures of herself in each outfit and provided details on the designers of each look. Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Clarkson shared a similar roundup of her ensembles.

In the first picture, the smiling mother of two stood with her hands on her hips. She wore white, orange, and black striped, animal-print Celine bottoms, which she paired with a gorgeous black Saint Laurent long-sleeved top with a tie in the front. The entertainer cinched the whole look together with a black Alexander McQueen belt. Clarkson accessorized with large gold hoops from Jenna Fisher jewelry, and her blond locks fell in soft waves over her shoulder.

In the second sassy photo, the talk show host wore an animal-print dress from ALC. A wide, black Saint Laurent belt highlighted Clarkson’s cinched-in waist. A pair of knee-high black boots from Stella McCartney completed the fun look. The singer posed with her hands up in a “V,” and she appeared to be shouting for joy in the image.

The third outfit Clarkson wore last week featured a pattern of fall-colored leaves, and it was from Dodo Bar OR. She paired the dress with high-heeled Saint Laurent boots and large gold hoop earrings from Jenna Fisher jewelry.

The fourth outfit Clarkson showcased from her talk show last week featured a beautiful long-sleeved black-and-white plaid dress from Aje, and a wide black belt accentuated the “Behind These Hazel Eyes” singer’s waist. Boots by Saint Laurent and hoop earrings by Jenna Fisher finished off the fun fall look.

Within minutes, more than 6,200 of Clarkson’s followers expressed their appreciation for her variety of outfits by hitting the “like” button. Dozens of fans also left Clarkson uplifting and supportive comments on the post.

“Love the natural look,” wrote one follower.

“Dang sis, looking GOOD!!!” another gushed.

“The smile is the best part of all the outfits,” noted a third fan of the talk show host.

Many fans felt that Clarkson’s cute dresses are typical for her since she often wears outfits that her followers appreciate.

“You always look so good! @kellyclarkson” replied a fan who appreciated seeing all the looks from last week’s shows.

So far, plenty of Clarkson’s fans appear to tune in to watch her show on weekdays on local NBC affiliates.