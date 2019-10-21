‘RHOA’ Season 12: Kenya Moore And Marc Daly’s Divorce Reportedly Leads To NeNe Leakes Feud

Kenya Moore announced her plans for divorce in September.

Kenya Moore‘s failed marriage to estranged husband Marc Daly has reportedly led to a major feud between her and her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, NeNe Leakes.

According to an October 19 report from Hollywood Life, Daly allegedly went behind Moore’s back and made contact with Leakes and Leakes’ husband, Gregg Leakes, before their split was announced last month. The breakup comes after just two years of marriage, and it completely blindsided Moore.

“Kenya and NeNe are nowhere near in a good place, but she couldn’t believe that any of the parties involved would do this to her. She found out and approached NeNe and that’s when the fight ensued and escalated quickly,” an insider revealed to the outlet.

Not only did Marc allegedly go behind Kenya’s back and contact her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, he also allegedly told the couple that he didn’t like his wife. As fans of the series well know, Daly was not seen in a regular role during the 10th season of the show, even though he was married to Moore at the time, and when Moore returned for Season 11, he was not seen alongside her. However, when it came to Season 12, Marc was featured with his wife and apparently took the opportunity to get close to NeNe, who is Kenya’s longtime nemesis.

While Moore and Leakes haven’t gotten along for years, Kenya never expected NeNe to make contact with Marc, nor did she expect him to reach out to her. Understandably, Moore was completely shocked when she found out about the communication that was happening between them.

Kenya and Marc got married in June 2017 in St. Lucia and welcomed their daughter, Brooklyn, in November 2018.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kenya spoke to TMZ earlier this month — as seen on YouTube — about NeNe, and during the interview, she slammed her co-star for bullying every single one of their co-stars, before laughing about the way in which Leakes is intimidated by her. As she explained, she returned to the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in peace, but for some reason, NeNe continues to be bothered by her presence.

Moore also suggested that Leakes doesn’t have any “real” friends remaining on the cast.

Kenya returned to her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 12 after appearing only in a cameo role on the series’ 11th season earlier this year. Moore previously starred full-time on Seasons 5 through 10.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 premieres on Sunday, November 3 at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.