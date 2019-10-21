‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Sizzles In Dominatrix Inspired Lingerie

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko is known for many of her risque outfits. Scattered throughout her Instagram feed are pictures where she wears a variety of skimpy outfits, such as bikinis where she is nearly spilling out or work clothes that seem hardly able to control her famous assets.

However, her latest update might be her sexiest yet, as the buxom brunette wore an incredibly teeny lingerie set that took cues from dominatrix-themed wear.

The stunner can easily pull off such a skimpy ensemble; she did not earn the nickname the “Russian Kim Kardashian” for no reason. In fact, she can boast measurements that come in at 38-25-41 inches, and many consider her to have one of the most enviable bodies on Instagram.

Fortunately for her fans, she is often willing to put that famous figure on display, as seen in her recent post. In the short clip, Anastasiya wore a black thong that left almost none of her famously perky posterior to the imagination. Rather, it exposed every curve, which was only further emphasized by the straps that rested on her derriere.

The straps were likely supposed to attach to a pair of black thigh highs worn by the bombshell, but the stockings seemed to stay up without the help. They only added to the sultry appeal of the clip and elongated her toned and tanned legs.

Another strap wrapped around Anastasiya’s slim waist, emphasizing her hourglass figure and adding just one more aspect that brought about dominatrix vibes.

Anastasiya completed the look with a black bra that looked to have sheer cups. It was difficult to see the front as the brunette beauty has her back mostly turned towards the camera. She teasingly moved her hips ever so slightly, in addition to tossing her long, brunette locks.

The short video was uploaded as an Instagram story, though she has worn a similar ensemble in the past, as seen below.

A second post is another example of the curvaceous bombshell rocking a similar style.

In addition to posting her sizzling look, Anastasiya also included a cute little clip of two Pomeranian dogs running up to her. The stunner has been photographed with the dogs before, suggesting that they are her two fur babies. In the caption, she asked her fans if they were animal people.

This was not the only Instagram story recently uploaded to drop the jaws of her fans. Over the weekend, she floored her fans after nearly spilling out of a skintight dress, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.