Prince Harry Says He Won’t Be ‘Bullied Into Playing A Game’ That Killed His Mother, Princess Diana

'Everything that she went through and what happened to her is incredibly raw every single day,' he said.

In a documentary that aired this weekend, Prince Harry said that he will not be “bullied into playing a game” that killed his mother, Princess Diana, Reuters reports.

While on their 10-day tour of Africa, a camera crew followed Harry and Meghan Markle, documenting their trip as well as getting a rather intimate look at the royal couple. The documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, aired this Sunday on Britain’s ITV, treating viewers not only to an inside look at the couple’s Africa trip, but providing them with a look at some of the more unpleasant aspects of their lives as British royals.

One revelation was that the same patterns that played a role in the death of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, are starting to show up in his own life and that of his wife, Meghan. Specifically, the constant hounding by photographers, the salacious tabloid rumors, and the badgering by the press.

Shortly after marrying into the royal family, Diana, Princess of Wales became one of the most photographed women in history. Indeed, that unrelenting pressure from tabloid photographers may have played a role in the death of the young mother of two, as she was being chased by paparazzi through the streets of Paris before the car crash that claimed her life.

Harry said that the pressure to put on a brave face, even while dealing with intensely personal problems that are being played out publicly, is not going to see a repeat in his own life.

“All we need to do is focus on being real, and focus on being the people that we are and standing up for what we believe in. I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum,” he said.

The Duke of Sussex also noted that the feelings over losing his mother are still raw, and that every time he hears a shutter click or sees a flashbulb flash, he’s taken right back to the memories of her death.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are trying to get the upper hand on at least some of the negative press attention similar to that which hounded his mother until the day she died. They’ve sued Daily Mail‘s parent company for publishing a letter Meghan wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, in what he claims is a part of a “campaign to publish false and deliberately derogatory stories about her.”

Last week, as reported by The Inquisitr, Meghan revealed that motherhood has been a struggle for her, and that no one has asked her if she’s OK.