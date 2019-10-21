Jennifer Aniston Skips The Pants In Revealing Share, Sending Instagram Into A Meltdown

Jennifer Aniston’s latest Instagram post officially has the platform in meltdown. The Friends actress has been making headlines for finally signing up to Instagram. Jennifer broke Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s joining record by acquiring a whopping 10 million followers in a day. America’s unofficial sweetheart has delivered a new post, and it managed to rack up over 1.1 million likes in under 25 minutes.

Jennifer’s post today came as two images. Both seemed to show the same outfit, but the vibes were very different. The ripped white sweater has already been seen on the star, as The Inquisitr documented earlier this month. However, it seemed like Jen was out to showcase how her photoshoots pan out. The actress’s renowned sense of humor was all there, although fans weren’t deprived of the 50-year-old’s killer pins.

The opening image showed Aniston standing in her sweater with a pair of socks and flat sandals. The star was pulling a grumpy facial expression as her crew attended to her, with the star seen having both her socks and her hair attended to — the latter showed a pigtail finish.

A quick swipe to the right showed a very different scenario, with Aniston looking sexier and tipping the hat she’d been holding in the first image — this photo is the one that’s already been seen by fans. A caption from the actress went down the popular culture route — of course, it was one giant joke.

The fan response has been immense — and that’s an understatement. Replies came in from celebrities and the general public, with the celebrity likes including Sarah Hyland, Lisa Rinna, Ashley Tisdale, and Cheryl Cole.

Over 13,000 comments were left within the first hour of the post going live.

“Your posts are already the best ones Instagram has ever seen,” one fan wrote.

“U TOOK OVER INSTAGRAM” was another comment.

“I can’t with your caption omg,” one user told the star.

“THIS is exactly what Instagram needed,” a fan stated.

Loading...

Jennifer seems to have maintained her legendary status in Hollywood. The actress is adored for just about everything, although there’s still a lot of probing going on. Fans talk about the star’s two failed marriages, with Jennifer still not seeming to have found true love. A feature with Harper’s Bazaar saw Aniston asked if she uses dating apps.

“Am I on OkCupid? No. I have zero time, to be honest. My focus has been on the show, so dating has not been one of my first priorities. I feel like whatever [romance] looks like, it will present itself, and it’s not about seeking it out, you know?” Jennifer said.

It looks like Jennifer got a lot of love today. Fans wishing to see more of the star should follow her Instagram account.