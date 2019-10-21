‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Haley Kalil Gets Soaking Wet In Bikini In Flirty Beach Video

Model Haley Kalil appeared to be having a ton of fun in her latest Instagram update.

The post, which was a video clip, showed Haley splashing around on her knees in shallow water at the beach. The brunette bombshell wore a black bikini that showed off her killer curves. The top featured straps that tied beneath her breasts, drawing the eye to her cleavage. The bottoms featured a high cut, which accentuated Haley’s hourglass shape as well as her curvy hips.

Haley sat on her legs as waves rolled in all around her. She posed, putting her hands in her hair and running them down her sides before placing them on her knees and giving the camera a sexy smile. With wet hair, the beauty appeared to be having a blast in the clip.

Haley did not indicate when the photo was taken, but it could have been any time in recent months. Judging from her Instagram account, she has been busy on several photoshoots where she has modeled swimwear. In September, the beauty recently modeled a bikini for New York Fashion Week. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model knows how to rock any kind of swimwear. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Haley looked fabulous in a sexy one-piece bathing suit.

It seems that the beauty almost lives in a bikini.

Surprisingly, Haley did not plan on becoming a model. In an interview with Sports Illustrated magazine, she said that while she dreamed of being a model when she was a little girl, she focused more on her studies while she was in school. She said a few months after she graduated, she saw that Sports Illustrated was searching for models for the swimsuit edition, and she knew that it was her chance to make her dream a reality.

She said from the first moment of her interview with the team, her life became a journey of firsts.

“I would walk in my first fashion show. I would shoot my first brand campaign. I would interview with many national news organizations. And, most importantly, I would shoot for the magazine for the first time.”

Haley also said that she was honored to be a rookie for the 2019 issue, adding that she couldn’t believe it happened to her. She added that she hopes she could be an example for people to believe anything is possible.

Fans wanting to see more of Haley can follow her Instagram account.