‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Talks Moving Forward And Slams Online ‘Lies’ On Instagram After Andrew Glennon Rant

Amber Portwood appears to be fighting back against her former boyfriend Andrew Glennon’s ongoing claims of abuse.

According to an Instagram post from Grace Report, the Teen Mom OG star surfaced on Instagram Live on Saturday, where she shared a since-deleted photo that included a caption about filtering the way in which people look at her. As the outlet revealed, the YouTube star’s Instagram page shared a screenshot of Portwood’s post, which also included the reality star’s own sentiments in the caption.

“I look straight ahead and move forward. You all need to stop tearing down someone in the lowest part of their life. As of now you get absolutely nothing from me,” Portwood said in the caption of her post.

Portwood also shared a post that encouraged her fans and followers not to believe everything they hear and see online. In her second post, a quote was seen, which read, “Big or small, lies are lies.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Glennon recently went on a rant against a former girlfriend and suggested that he was experiencing some sort of post-traumatic stress due to the way in which she allegedly damaged him throughout their two-year relationship. He even suggested he was suffering from negative flashback memories about the way in which she allegedly manipulated him and hurt him during their time together.

Portwood and Glennon parted ways in July after an alleged attack on Glennon.

According to Glennon, he was dealt with a flashback memory earlier this week in which he recalled a moment when his ex, who he did not name, flirted with an Uber driver and even gave him her phone number on the way back to their home from the hospital, where Glennon had undergone a procedure.

“I can’t believe you did that to me, that was horrible to watch,” he allegedly told her at the time.

“What type of man are you to ‘LET’ your girlfriend give her number to another man?!” she reportedly replied.

Glennon and Portwood began dating one another in 2017 when Portwood was working on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in Los Angeles, where Glennon was working and living at the time. Months later, the couple made their debut on Teen Mom OG and announced that they were expecting their now 1-year-old son, James.

Portwood will return to court on October 31 to address her ongoing domestic violence case, which stems from a July 5 encounter with Glennon.