Wendy Williams Flaunts Massive Cleavage As She Busts Out Of Low Cut Leopard Print Dress

Wendy Williams is flaunting her famous figure on social media. The talk show host’s hourglass curves were on full display in her latest Instagram update, and her fans didn’t seem to mind it a bit.

Wendy looked stunning as she donned a skintight leopard-print dress. The gown boasted long sleeves and a plunging neckline, which showcased Williams’ ample cleavage and tiny waist.

Williams wore her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. She smiled big for the photo, and rocked a full face of makeup, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink eye shadow, and a glossy nude color on her lips to complete the glam style.

Wendy accessorized with a large diamond necklace as she revealed that she was having some big fun in the caption of the post.

In the photo, Williams is flanked by two men, one of which fans believed to be Dennis Graham, the father of well-known rapper Drake (real name Aubrey Graham).

However, fans know that Wendy and Dennis have had some bad blood in the past, which may have been settled if he is the man in the photo with Williams.

VIBE reports that Dennis called out Wendy online after the talk show host discussed Drake’s beef with Pusha T back in May.

“It’s very informative when you listen to a talk host report a story that they’ve actually researched and share it with their audience but this Rupaul Drag Race Queen looking b*tch has stepped out of her lane. You know nothing about Drake or myself, do your research before you try and be funny to your 79 capacity audience,” Dennis previously said of Wendy.

Williams later decided to clap back on social media.

“I don’t know why Drake’s dad is mad. All I did was recite Pusha’s lyrics. He’s a sharp dresser, and that Beefsteak Charlie mustache that Drake’s dad has is mean. Just mean,” she stated.

The previously comments between Wendy and Dennis left fans confused online about why they would now be hanging out.

“What? I though Drake’s dad didn’t like you? Is this real?” one fan asked in the comment section of the photo.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Wendy Williams by following the talk show host on her Instagram account, which she updates regularly.