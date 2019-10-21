‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Olivia Brower Sports Daisy Dukes For A Car Wash

Sports Illustrated bombshell Olivia Brower certainly knows how to send pulses racing. After all, it’s part of the reason that the stunner can boast over 314,000 followers on Instagram.

The brunette beauty has wowed fans with pictures in bikinis, thanks to her inclusion in the 2019 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. She has likewise wowed them in the bedroom, due to her contract with lingerie line My Uncommon Sense.

However, now she is doing it at a different setting: at the car wash. The California beauty stunned while wearing a red tank top and Daisy Duke shorts while she held a hose for the occasion.

The red tank top has trendy thick straps and a square neckline that is sure to flatter her cleavage in the best way possible. The color of the shirt makes her golden tan glow. The faded denim shorts are fashionably high-cut, showing off her slim waist and hourglass figure.

She styled her hair in a sensible ponytail and wore little — if any — makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through.

In one hand, Olivia holds a hose that has water spraying out of it. Behind her is a gray sedan and some houses that appear to be scenes from a classic California street.

The shot earned nearly 12,000 likes and over 100 glowing comments.

“Good Gawd,” one fan raved.

“Now every time I wash my car, I will have this image in my head,” wrote another, adding the kissing face emoji.

“USA is blessed,” concluded a third, with the peace hand emoji.

The picture recently posted seemed to be similar to one that Olivia had uploaded before, as she wore the same outfit in both. However, fans are likely not going to be complaining about the throwback.

In addition to the car wash picture, Olivia also updated her followers this week with a moody black and white selfie. In the picture, Olivia is lying down on a plush carpet, with her arms around her head. Her hair is pulled back and wears a Led Zeppelin t-shirt. Her caption for the shot is a simple black heart.

Though not as popular as her more recent shot, it still found much love with fans, who gave it over 4,600 likes and more than 75 comments.

“Pretty lady,” one fan wrote.

“Can I come over to play?” teased another.

“Gorgeous,” finished a third, adding two red hearts and three fire emoji.

Olivia also recently dropped jaws by posing topless with just a beach hat preserving her modesty, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.