‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8: James Kennedy And Girlfriend Raquel Leviss Are Reportedly ‘Happy’ And ‘Focused’

James Kennedy has been sober since earlier this year.

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss are in a good place as they prepare for the upcoming premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 8.

According to an October 19 report from Hollywood Life, Kennedy and Leviss are “happy” and focusing on the right things in life. This includes Kennedy’s newfound sobriety, after he finally turned a corner following years of turmoil with his co-stars and multiple firings from Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant.

“They spend most of their time together and their relationship is going really well. Raquel feels like James is growing up and sobriety is really helping him! He’s even on some good speaking terms with Lala again,” the insider explained.

As fans of the Bravo TV reality series may have seen, Kennedy and Lala Kent teased a reconciliation over the summer as they spent time together in a studio in Los Angeles and worked on new music together. Then, in August, as the cast filmed scenes for Season 8 at the one-year anniversary party for TomTom, the former besties were together once again.

Around the start of production on Vanderpump Rules‘ new season earlier this year, Leviss was seen sporting the signature waitressing outfit of SUR Restaurant, which quickly sparked rumors of a potential full-time role on the series. However, when it comes to Leviss’ actual Season 8 role, her position has not yet been confirmed. That said, she’s been loving her time at the restaurant and has been steering clear of the drama between her co-stars in the process, as she and Kennedy continue to enjoy their years-long romance.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana Shay spoke out about Kennedy’s newfound sobriety during an interview with In Touch Weekly magazine last month, while attending the BB Lifestyle luncheon in Beverly Hills. As she explained at the time, Shay was thoroughly surprised by the positive changes that occurred in the life of Kennedy during production on Vanderpump Rules Season 8.

“He’s been sober for a little over 11 weeks now, going to meetings and all of that and I’m really proud of him, but that was a very good surprise because after years of taking a week off or two weeks off and then going crazy again, like he’s really taking his sobriety seriously this time,” Shay confirmed.

Kennedy, Leviss, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules but a premiere date has not yet been set.