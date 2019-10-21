Kelsey Merritt Leaves Little To The Imagination In Blue Polka Dot Bikini

Kelsey Merritt has been on top of her Instagram game lately. The Victoria’s Secret model has been sharing a number of photos from her current trip to Costa Rica, and the latest addition to the collection is driving her fans absolutely wild.

Monday, October 21 brought the latest look at the 23-year-old’s incredible figure, and it wasn’t long before her 1.4 million Instagram followers took notice of the jaw-dropping display.

The geotag included with the sizzling post indicated that Kelsey was still at the Villa Manzu resort, where she has been enjoying her luxurious vacation for the last few days. Much to the delight of her fans, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model appears to have been spending most of her trip in a bikini, and today was no different.

The Filipino bombshell was sitting on top of a plush lounge chair as the camera snapped away, capturing the perfect look at the babe’s flawless figure. Her choice of swimwear for the day was an itty-bitty blue bikini adorned with white polka dots that left very little to the imagination, though her fans hardly seemed bothered by the skin-baring display.

Kelsey’s two-piece included a bandeau-style top, though the model opted to leave the thin shoulder straps on for a slightly more modest look. Its low, square neckline left more than an eyeful of cleavage on display, accentuated by a long, gold pendant necklace that fell down her bare decolletage.

The matching bikini bottoms of the set were equally as risque, upping the ante of the babe’s smoking hot swim look thanks to its daringly high-cut design. The style left Kelsey’s famous curves well within eyesight, and provided an ample glance at her sculpted thighs and toned legs as she sat to pose for the photo. Meanwhile, its waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuated her chiseled abs and trim waist.

Kelsey kept her glam for the day simple, letting her natural beauty do most of the work. She wore her brunette tresses down in loose, messy waves that were gathered to one side of her shoulder, and went completely makeup-free to let her striking features pop.

Fans quickly showered the new social media post with love. The photo earned over 59,000 likes in just four hours since going live to the babe’s Instagram feed — and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to take their admiration a step further and leave compliments for her eye-popping display.

“Body goals,” one person wrote, while another said that Kelsey was “perfection.”

“Beautiful as always,” commented a third.

The stunner has been filling her Instagram feed with photos from her Costa Rican vacation as of late. Another recent upload to her page saw her again in a bikini — this time a skimpy floral two-piece that did nothing but favors for her famous curves, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.