‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Time Jump Rumors Run Wild

Days of our Lives fans have been hearing a ton of rumors about the alleged big time jump that is said to be coming up in a matter of weeks.

Soaps.com reports that the rumors about the time jump have been running wild, and there is a lot of speculation about the storylines and what may come when fans see the result of the time hop.

The outlet reports that Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) could be married after the flash-forward. However, that may not be the case if Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) decides to get revenge on Lani for shooting and killing her husband, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash).

Another rumor claims that Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) will break Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) out of Bayview, where she has been receiving treatment for mental illness for months. The two could cause some serious trouble in Salem if they go on the warpath together.

Another theory is that Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will be in full Princess Gina mode. Dr. Rolf (William Utay) has seemingly brainwashed her yet again, and she’s been acting strangely. Things could get even worse for Hope when fans see her on the other side of the time jump.

Meanwhile, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) and Gabi could join forces to try to take Dr. Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) down. Both women feel wronged by the doc, and their need for revenge could get the best of them in the near future.

Gabi may also be pregnant with Stefan’s child. Gabi loved Stefan more than anything in the world, and she’s also been told she could never have more children. Being pregnant with her late husband’s baby would likely mean so much to her.

Another shocking rumored storyline includes both Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Will Horton (Chandler Massey) being locked up in jail. It’s unclear how this could happen, but Ben attacking his sister, Jordan, could easily happen. Especially if he thinks she’s trying to hurt his girlfriend, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). Will may also end up behind bars for trying to kill Ben, the man who once ended his own life.

Salem’s couples could also be very active. Rumors are flying that Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) could be together when the flash-forward happens, meaning fans would be stunned that Eric is no longer with the love of his life, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).

Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Jordan may also be back together, while rumors that Kayla and her longtime love, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), may be headed for divorce.

Sadly, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Kate Mansi) may also split. On their DOOL spinoff, Abby tells Chad that she doesn’t want to return to Salem. Billy is currently on contract at the soap, while Kate is back for a recurring role, meaning that Chad could stay and Abby could be headed back to Paris once they do return to Salem.

While nothing’s been confirmed for the time jump, fans can’t wait to see what twists and turns will come from the Days of our Lives first.