‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous From Her Car In Hoodie & High Pony: ‘Happy Monday’

Kailyn Lowry never needed much to look gorgeous. The Teen Mom 2 star is loved for being pretty carefree when it comes to her style, although the star will rock a little designer gear from time to time: earlier this year, Kail sizzled in a Calvin Klein bra with soaking-wet hair on Instagram.

Today saw Kail being her usual, fuss-free self, with the star kicking things off with a sweet selfie that seemed out to wish everyone a great start to the workweek. Kail’s photo appeared to see her on the move: the mother of three was seen from her car, although with no seatbelt visible, Kailyn likely wasn’t driving. Perhaps she’d only just gotten in the vehicle.

Kailyn was the definition of casual. The star wore a black hoodie with drawstrings around the chest, featuring a small logo on the righthand-side – the brand got a small mention in Kail’s caption as she appeared to be influencing a little. For the most part, though, fans were likely wowed by how stunning Kailyn looked as the sun poured onto her face. The blonde’s famous and luscious locks were tied up into a high ponytail, its scrunched style being super-simple. Kail was also wearing her glasses and a tiny bit of makeup. Some colorful text accompanied the story.

“Happy Monday,” Kail wrote with what appeared to be good vibes and love.

Kailyn seems to have gone through quite a journey in her life. Becoming a mother as a teenager was likely the biggest challenge, although Kail is now a mother of three, raising Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux. The star has opened up about her mindset, though: in an interview with Inked Mag, Kailyn revealed her feelings.

“I think loving myself has been the hardest struggle. I go through periods where I’m so happy with where I’m at and with myself but then I go through periods where I’m not. I think that’s been the biggest struggle and that goes into being a mom. You have to love yourself to be the best that you can be in all aspects of life and that includes motherhood. I feel that moms especially, not just myself, are really hard on themselves and so much is expected of them,” the star said.

It looks like Kailyn’s life is a lot more balanced than it used to be. There’s still no man in Kail’s life, but a girl this gorgeous is likely to find herself a keeper. Fans wishing to see more of Kailyn should follow her Instagram.