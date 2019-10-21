‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Andrew Glennon Seemingly Targets Amber Portwood On Instagram While Discussing Pain

Andrew Glennon shared several cryptic posts.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon‘s relationship continues to be quite strained months after the Teen Mom OG star allegedly attacked Glennon with a machete as he held their one-year-old son, James.

On October 20, a report from The Hollywood Gossip revealed that Glennon seemingly referenced his troubled past with Portwood on a number of occasions over the weekend by getting personal with his audience and telling his fans and followers that he had a “flash memory” that caused him to feel hurt and nauseous.

Although Glennon didn’t name Portwood in any one of his posts, he did mention a woman who picked him up from his endoscopy appointment and proceeded to flirt with their Uber driver on the way home from the procedure.

“I can’t believe you did that to me, that was horrible to watch,” he recalled telling the unnamed woman, who gave the driver her cell phone number during their ride home from the hospital.

“What type of man are you to ‘LET’ your girlfriend give her number to another man?!” she allegedly said in response.

According to Glennon, he endured “emotionally damaging manipulation” during his relationship with the woman.

Portwood and Glennon began dating in 2017 after meeting on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, where Portwood was attempting to reconcile her relationship with her former fiancé, Matt Baier, who once starred alongside her on Teen Mom OG. Then, in August of that same year, the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Portwood and Glennon’s whirlwind romance resulted in a pregnancy very early on in their relationship. In fact, just weeks after confirming their romance, the couple traveled to Hawaii, where Portwood learned she was expecting as cameras rolled for Teen Mom OG.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Glennon recently took aim at MTV and the producers of Teen Mom OG for continuing to work with Portwood after her alleged attack on him in July. As he pointed out, those who have allowed for certain behavior to take place are just as guilty as those who are behaving badly.

Glennon even slammed the companies who run ads during the show, including Taco Bell, Target, and Maybelline.

Portwood is due back in court on Thursday, October 31.

Although MTV has not yet confirmed a new season of Teen Mom OG, Portwood and her co-stars are believed to be in the midst of production currently.