Demi Rose Goes Topless In Nothing But A Denim Thong, Cowboy Hat & Boots

Demi Rose Mawby is no stranger to flaunting her flawless figure on social media, but this week Daily Mail has photos of the social media sensation showing off a ton of skin in nothing but a denim thong.

The outlet reports that Demi snapped modeling photos of herself going topless in Las Vegas recently, and they’ve got the snaps to show some of the behind-the-scenes shots from the photo shoot. In the pics, Mawby goes completely topless and wears only her tiny pair of jean bikini bottoms, a cowboy hat, and some brown boots with fringe.

Demi’s abundant cleavage, tiny waist, flat tummy, rock-hard abs, curvy booty, long, lean legs, and toned arms are all on full display in the photos, which leave very little to the imagination.

The model had her long, brown hair styled in loose curls that fell down her back and rippled over her shoulders as she posed for the photos.

She also rocked a full face of makeup, which included defined eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She added long lashes, a bronzed glow, and a nude lip to complete the glam look in the raunchy new pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi recently wore a similar outfit while in the desert when she rocked a denim bikini top, Daisy Dukes, boots, and a cowboy hat. However, her denim thong is definitely one of the most revealing looks she’s ever worn for a shoot.

Recently, Demi hit a huge milestone online and celebrated the fact that she has gained over 10 million followers on Instagram. The model gave a sweet shout-out to all of her beloved fans, telling them that they mean the world to her after hitting the big number.

Loading...

“I can’t believe I have reached 10 million supporters! I love you guys. Whether you know my story or you don’t, I appreciate all your love and your kind words. You lift me up and I want to lift you up just as much. Slowly but surely I’m getting stronger and becoming the person I’m meant to be. Time is a healer and I’m being patient with myself. I’d love to help and inspire you all more. All you can do is do your best, at your own pace. Wishing you all lots of blessings and thank you,” she wrote in the caption of a recent Instagram post.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Demi Rose by following her on Instagram, where she posts often.