Blond Bombshell Cindy Prado Flaunts Cleavage & Curves In Tight Crop Top

Model Cindy Prado seems to be enjoying the warmer temperatures Miami has to offer these days. The beauty’s most recent Instagram update showed her hitting the streets in stylish athleisure wear that showed off her fabulous figure.

In the double post, Cindy wore a strappy, black crop top that featured a wide opening down the middle, exposing a good deal of her chest. She paired the top with skintight bicycle shorts that accentuated her curvy figure. The bombshell wore a face full of makeup the featured dark brows and a matte pink color on her lips. Cindy’s long hair fell down in loose curls underneath a gray baseball cap. To complete the casual look, she wore a pair of white sneakers with white crew socks.

Standing outside on a sidewalk with a black shoulder bag tossed over one shoulder, Cindy looked as though she was about to head out for a day on the town.

In the first snap, Cindy struck a pose with one knee bent as she gave the camera a smile. The second snap captured Cindy as she looked away.

Cindy’s fans loved the casual vibe, with many followers commenting on how hot she looked in the outfit.

“Your outfit is amazing,” commented one fan.

“Astonishing look,” a second follower wrote.

“Sexy!” said a third admirer.

The look was somewhat different from what Cindy has been posting of late. Her most recent photos show her modeling leather and even lace. As The Inquisitr reported earlier in the month, the beauty stunned in a pair of black leather pants. She also looked incredible going braless under a blazer, which she paired with a pair of Daisy Dukes.

One of her more popular posts in recent weeks also included her going braless under a cropped jacket wearing a pair of bikini bottoms.

Cindy has mentioned in several of her posts that she likes to travel. Luckily for her fans, she also likes to share her adventures across the globe on Instagram. The model recently returned from a trip to Ibiza. Modeling has also allowed her visit such places as Paris and Greece. In July, Cindy took part in Miami Swim week, where she took a moment to showcase her dance moves while walking the runway.

The beauty likes to keep her fans guessing on what she will post next, and those wanting to keep up with her can follow her Instagram account.