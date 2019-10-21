Angela Simmons Sizzles In String Bikini On Beach Swing In Mexico

Angela Simmons has put her bikini-ready body on show. The Growing Up Hip Hop star has updated her Instagram account with a post that would likely make fans envious for various reasons: the 32-year-old was looking incredible, although the luxurious location was likewise enviable.

It looks like Angela is in Mexico. That said, Angela doesn’t need to be traveling to make a headline: exposing her chest recently on Instagram appeared to do just that.

Angela’s update today came as a video. The star was seen frolicking on Tulum, Mexico’s shores, with the video showing a mash-up of scenes as Angela enjoyed the beach both solo and with a friend. The video opened with Angela stepping out of a beachfront house, with fans immediately seeing the star rocking beachwear. Angela was seen in a dark pair of bikini bottoms with string ties, with the purple-colored two-piece covered by a sheer and short-sleeved crop top in white. Angela was looking fit and fabulous, with her toned and shapely legs likely drawing the eye.

The video seemed to show all kinds of beach fun. Angela was seen walking along shores, although footage did also show the star rocking on a beach swing. A moment right near the water also saw Angela turn around to face the camera and deliver a little wink. A caption from the star confirmed that her video was a promotional one for the hair boutique that she has a partner status with.

Angela has talked about her style: the star is revered as somewhat of a style queen over on her Instagram, with many an update coming as a fashion display. Speaking to Hello Beautiful back in 2011, Angela suggested that she opts for tight clothing because she feels that it better flatters her figure. Clearly, the star’s philosophies haven’t changed.

“I stay in pretty fitted clothes because anything overly baggy makes me look bigger. But being comfortable with my body came with taking care of myself, age, and working out. When I can’t work out, it drives me crazy,” Angela told the media outlet.

The interview also saw Angela asked what kind of tattoo she’d get if forced to, but it seemed like she already had one.

Followers of Angela’s Instagram will know that she’s as much a workout queen as she is a style one. Just recently, Angela took to the platform with an impressive workout video. Angela has also posted a stunning minidress update of herself rocking fun and faux-fur boots.

Fans wishing to see more of Angela should follow her Instagram.