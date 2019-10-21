‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Flaunts Pert Derriere On The Beach In High-Cut Yellow Swimsuit

Kate Bock is gracing Instagram with yet another sizzling snap, and her fans have taken notice.

On Monday, October 21, the Sports Illustrated: SwimsuitEdition model delighted her 577,000 Instagram followers with a brand new photo on her page that was sure to get pulses racing. The only context given about the photo was that it was from one of the 26-year-old’s features in the bikini clad magazine, though mega fans of the babe will instantly recognize the shot from her photo shoot in Nevis for the 2018 edition of the publication.

The Canadian bombshell was capture laying stomach-down in the sand as the waves rolled into the shore only a short distance behind her, though the beach scene was hardly what captivated the attention of Kate’s thousands of fans. Instead, they went into an absolute frenzy over the model’s skin-baring display that brought some serious heat to her Instagram page.

Kate sent temperatures soaring as she posed for the steamy shot in a sexy, bright yellow one-piece swimsuit that did way more showing than covering up. Its halter-neck style left her toned back completely bare, while the ribbed fabric of the garment clung tight to every inch of her famous curves and flat midsection.

Upping the ante of the babe’s swimwear was its dangerously high-cut design that offered a view that left very little to the imagination. Kate’s pert derriere was left completely bare thanks to the number’s thong style, which also offered an ample glance at the model’s toned legs and sculpted thighs. The display was accentuated by a single black strap that fell low on her hips in the middle of the leg cut, highlighting her trim waist and toned torso even more.

Kate’s look was completed with a beachy hair style that saw her dirty blonde tresses styled in messy waves and slightly damp from the ocean water. She also sported a gorgeous minimal makeup look that let her natural beauty and striking features shine.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the stunner’s new Instagram post with love. At the time of this writing, the upload has earned well over 5,000 likes after just three hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Breathtaking photo,” one person wrote, while another said that Kate was their “woman crush every day.”

“Can’t wait for your shoot,” commented another fan, referring to the babe’s potential feature in the 2020 edition of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Magazine.

Instagram users should hardly be shocked by Kate’s NSFW display, as the model often shows some skin on social media. She did so again in another recent addition to her page that saw her flaunting even more of her flawless physique in a minuscule cheetah-print bikini — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.