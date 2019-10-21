WWE News: Seth Rollins Takes Huge Shot At AEW

Seth Rollins is one of WWE’s most outspoken superstars, and he’s prone to defending the company against any kind of criticism.

The Universal Champion’s latest defense of the company came at the “Fandemic Tour” in Houston. As quoted by WrestleTalk, he criticized AEW by calling it the “minor leagues” in response to a question from a fan who asked about the possibility of a match between Rollins and Kenny Omega.

“When Kenny is done playing in the minor leagues over there, Kenny can come work in the absolute top professional wrestling company in the world in front of the most people, make the most money, and have the biggest matches, which is with me at WrestleMania.”

In the past, Omega has been very critical of WWE, so he’s hardly innocent when it comes to taking shots at the opposition. As The Inquisitr reported last month, the AEW star said that the NXT roster isn’t good enough to compete with his company’s best stars.

This also isn’t the first time that Rollins has bragged about having more money when posed with questions about other wrestlers. He boasted about having a larger bank balance than NJPW star Will Osperay during a Twitter dispute between the pair earlier this year.

Rollins’ recent criticism might just be his way of trying to incite some friendly rivalry with a wrestler whose talents he clearly admires. However, “The Architect” is generally against any and all criticism directed toward WWE.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, he believes that people who bash WWE are overly negative and only hate on the company because it’s “the cool thing to do.”

Rollins has even been critical of his friend Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose) for his criticism of WWE since leaving for AEW. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, he insinuated that his old partner couldn’t handle WWE’s demanding schedule and didn’t appreciate the opportunities he was given by the company.

Rollins’ actions haven’t gone unnoticed by the WWE Universe, though. In recent weeks, he’s been receiving boos from the crowd, even though he’s supposed to be the top babyface on Monday Night Raw.

His current feud with Bray Wyatt has been the source of much negativity among the WWE base, as their recent Hell in a Cell match ended with Rollins being disqualified and retaining his title.

Wyatt has been on a roll that saw many fans wanting him to walk out of the match with the gold, and Rollins is the guy who’s standing in the way of his push.