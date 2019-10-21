Watch Fitness Model Sommer Ray Squatting Up A Sweat In Crop Top & Tights

Just like her name suggests, Sommer Ray insists on injecting some fun into her hardcore workouts. The fitness model dropped jaws in her most recent workout video that she posted to Instagram.

The sexy fitness model looked smoking hot in her psychedelic crop top and tights as she began her warm-up routine with some hair-tossing dancing. She wore a tiny boob tube top that showed off her rock-hard abs and toned upper body to perfection. She paired the skimpy top with a pair of skintight sweatpants that clung to every inch of her defined booty.

The workout video then switched to Sommer doing squat jumps on a Bosu ball. The bombshell looked super hot as she displayed perfect form and broke out in a sweat. After every couple of jumps, she would turn 90 degrees, giving her fans a closer look at the NSFW routine from all angles. Of course, the angle that spoke to most of her followers was the view from behind. Many of Sommer’s fans appreciated her deep squats and light jumps as she showed them how it’s done.

The 23-year-old then flaunted her insane athleticism with a dumbbell shoulder squat on an upside-down Bosu ball. Just adding the dumbbells takes the workout to another level, but by including the upside-down Bosu ball, Sommer showed how dedicated she really was as she balanced on the equipment.

The Colorado beauty’s fans loved the video. After all, she is one of the most beloved fitness stars on the planet, as reported by The Inquisitr. Sommer’s dedication to health and fitness is what put her on the Instagram map and her followers enjoyed seeing her doing what she does best.

The support was crazy as the video racked up over 2 million views in less than a day. Sommer has a massive following of over 22.8 million fans who stalk her social media pages relentlessly. Of course, she knows how to keep her fans happy and often updates her page with provocative snaps and awesome how-to videos. This particular routine also garnered over 3,000 comments as many of her followers praised her efforts. While many were happy to just leave heart and smiley emoji, others voiced their opinions.

“I love this workout outfit!” said one, while another quipped, “You just made my day.”

In the meantime, at least one fan had the guts to post what must have crossed many other’s minds.