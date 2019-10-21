Bebe Rexha Shows A Lot Of Flesh In Black Choker & Blazer

Bebe Rexha is very active on Instagram and knows how to grab her followers’ attention.

The “I Got You” hitmaker is currently on tour with the Jonas Brothers and performed at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, over the weekend.

On Instagram, Rexha shared a photo of herself staring at her reflection in the mirror. The blond beauty sported her hair down and straight while placing her finger in her mouth. She wore a black choker around her neck and a black blazer with a black garment underneath. The low-cut number showed a lot of skin and her bare chest.

In the span of 21 hours, her post racked up more than 480,000 likes, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“Oooo that’s a shining star!!!!” one user wrote.

“Looking great in this outfit,” another shared.

“Invented hotness,” a third mentioned.

“SLAYING ONCE AGAIN,” a fourth follower commented passionately in capital letters.

“You’re like so beautiful omg I honestly aspire to be like you,” a fifth fan remarked.

Over the weekend, Bebe faced some body-shaming after sharing a photo of herself in the outfit she wore on Ellen, per The Inquisitr.

The online troll insisted that the “I’m a Mess” songstress needed to lose weight.

“Wow… you need to lose weight,” they wrote.

Rexha quickly responded with a piece of advice.

“No, you need to be more accepting and work on your self-hate,” she replied.

Bebe uses her platform to spread positivity and continues to remind others to love themselves for who they are.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported her post on Spirit Day where she told her followers a story about being bullied in school every day. The “Meant to Be” chart-topper reminded everyone that no matter what your background is, who you love, or what you believe, people deserve to feel safe.

In September, Rexha released her latest single for Disney’s new Maleficent: Mistress of Evil film.

Within six days, its official music video was watched more than 3.7 million times on her official YouTube channel.

On Spotify, she currently has over 30.2 million monthly listeners who play her music around the world. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is her collaboration with The Chainsmokers, “Call You Mine.” Other tracks within the top five include “Meant to Be,” “I’m a Mess,” “In the Name of Love,” and “Harder.”

Bebe started opening for the Jonas Brothers on their North American leg in August and will continue until December.

