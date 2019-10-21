‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Jill Believes Katherine’s Will Is Real

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, October 21 brings a shocking revelation from Jill — she believes that Katherine’s will that Cane found in Las Vegas might be the real one. Plus, Adrian cons Kyle, Summer helps Kyle pick out a house for Lola, and Nate and Abby reconfirm their breakup.

Nate (Sean Dominic) told Abby (Melissa Ordway) that they walked away from each other too quickly. He and Abby hash things out, but in the end, Abby isn’t interested in having her morals tested continuously. She’ll always be loyal to the Newmans. As for Nate, he’s unwilling to throw away his conscience to be with Abby. Nate leaves, realizing their breakup is real.

Meanwhile, at Crimson Lights, Jill (Jess Walton) warned Devon (Bryton James) that the pages Cane (Daniel Goddard) found in Las Vegas may be Katherine’s (Jeanne Cooper) real will. Devon worried about Tucker being out of reach, and Jill agreed it is strange. When Devon saw Amanda (Mishael Morgan), he gave her a tough time about getting Cane to sue for part of Katherine’s estate. Amanda said she agreed that there’s no legal way to force Devon into giving Cane the money. Amanda accused Devon of disliking her due to her looking like Hilary.

Later, Amanda talked to Cane, and she was frustrated that he wasn’t able to locate Chance Chancellor. Amanda advised Cane not to pursue the will since legally they have no standing.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) ran into Adrian (Jay Montalvo) at The Grand Phoenix. Theo (Tyler Johnson) overheard Adrian tell Rey that Kyle (Michael Mealor) gave him money. Rey called up Lola (Sasha Calle) to tell her what Kyle did, and Lola confronted Kyle about giving her father money. They both agreed that their families cause drama, but Kyle reassured his wife that Adrian would leave town, but later, Adrian hugged Kyle and told him he wanted to heal the rift between himself and his daughter.

Back at the hotel, Theo introduced himself to Adrian, and he learned some details about Lola. Lola showed up at Society, and Abby told her things are genuinely over with Nate. Meanwhile, Theo showed up, and he worked in some of the things he learned from Adrian into his conversation with Kyle’s wife.

At Jabot, Kyle told Summer (Hunter King) that he and Lola are looking at houses and thinking about having children. The news left Summer shocked, but she pushed passed it and helped Kyle narrow down some houses. Later at home, Kyle told Lola which house Summer loved, but Lola insisted that the house just wasn’t her style. As the week wears on, Summer fights feelings for Kyle.