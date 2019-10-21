Lori Harvey, Steve Harvey’s Stepdaughter, Arrested For Hit And Run

Lori Harvey, the stepdaughter of entertainment personality Steve Harvey, has reportedly been arrested for a hit and run and delaying a police investigation reported OK! Magazine.

Lori Harvey received a misdemeanor citation instead of being booked, reported OK! Magazine, who claimed that Lori crashed her Mercedes SUV into another vehicle, which caused her to flip her car. The site claimed that the stepdaughter of the Steve Harvey Show host was texting and driving.

OK! Magazine reported that the driver of the other car pulled Lori from her flipped vehicle and then attempted to flee the scene of the accident. Lori was later apprehended near the scene of the incident, which occurred in the evening hours of Sunday, October 20.

“She was arrested for the two charges and released on scene. Not booked. She identified herself properly and signed a written promise to appear in court,” a source said.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Lori was involved in a short-term romance with Sean “Diddy” Combs. Lori unfollowed Diddy on Instagram on Friday, October 18 after gossip outlets reported the rapper and entertainment mogul was spotted with another woman.

The Inquisitr also reported that before her reported romance with Diddy, Lori was romantically linked to his son, Justin Combs. The two were reportedly involved in a relationship in 2018.

Diddy’s other son, Christian Combs, the son of the late rapper Kim Porter, revealed to Hollywood Life at the Tiffany & Co. Men’s Launch on October 11 that Lori and Diddy were friendly. He did not confirm an exclusive relationship between his father and Steve’s stepdaughter.

Rather, he remarked, “They good. They’re just being… private time.”

Kim Porter died of pneumonia on November 15, 2018.

Just hours after the alleged incident, Steve posted a message to his Twitter account where he spoke about how he believes God blesses others to “become a blessing.”

Steve then spoke about his success, revealing on the social media site that he climbed the ranks of the entertainment business without an education, with no money and only via identifying his own gifts.

In his post, Steve revealed that it was the power of visualization, by writing down his hopes and dreams and reading them morning and night, that he was able to manifest his dreams into reality.

Steve and Marjorie Harvey have a blended family that includes Marjorie’s three children from a previous marriage, Lori, Jason, and Morgan, and Steve’s four children, Brandi, Karli, Broderick Jr., and Wynton.

The Steve Harvey Show airs weekdays in syndication.