Roseanne Barr Posts Surprising Throwback Of Conner Matriarch To Commemorate 31st Anniversary Of ‘Roseanne’

The original 'Roseanne' star celebrates her former sitcom's birthday.

Roseanne Barr is paying tribute to her late TV character. The actress and stand-up comic surprised Instagram fans with a throwback photo of Roseanne Conner to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the premiere of her former ABC sitcom, Roseanne. Barr was fired from the show last year.

In the new post, Barr captioned a photo of the beloved Conner matriarch standing in the family’s familiar kitchen in Lanford, Illinois. Barr noted that on October 18, 1988, Roseanne premiered on ABC. The fired ABC star included hashtags with her name, the name of her former show, and a #10season tag to mark the finale of the sitcom she helmed for that many seasons.

It’s no surprise that fans hit the comments section of the post to react to the memory of Roseanne one year after it was revealed that the character was killed off via an opioid overdose on the spinoff series, The Conners.

“Miss you on the show,” one fan wrote with a sad face symbol.

“Love #roseanne,” added another. “I honestly will not watch The Conners after what they did to you.”

“The best sitcom ever made! Period! I refuse to watch The Conners. I’ve decided that the last episode of Roseanne where you announce that Dan did in fact die is the way Roseanne ended. The reboot after your firing does not exist to me. You ARE the show. We miss you Rosie,” a third fan added.

Barr, who was fired by ABC over insensitive tweets, has been vocal about the fact that she was unhappy with how her iconic character was killed off by an opioid overdose.

On Brandon Straka’s YouTube show, Walk Away, the former sitcom star said the Conner matriarch’s drug overdose death was a “cynical and horrible” end for her character and that it was “an insult” to longtime fans of the original Roseanne series.

“She should have died as a hero,” Barr said of Roseanne Conner.

Roseanne may be gone from the show, but she’s not forgotten. The late character was mentioned in a recent episode of The Conners when her widower husband Dan (John Goodman) began to call his lady friend Louise (played by Katey Sagal) “Roseanne” by mistake.

The Conners executive producer Bruce Helford recently told Gold Derby the writers of the show decided to kill off Roseanne Barr’s character to set the show apart from the original series, which ran on ABC from 1988 to 1997 and returned with a short-lived 2018 revival.

Helford also promised that the former star’s character will never be forgotten by her family and that she will continue to be mentioned on The Conners. Helford vowed that the show will never forget Barr’s involvement or where the show started.

“We will probably mention her,” The Conners EP added. “Again, what family stops talking about the mother?”

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.