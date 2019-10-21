‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Discusses A ‘Tres Amigas’ Spinoff, Suggests She May Be Going On Tour

Is she teaming up with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador?

Is Vicki Gunvalson headed for her own spinoff series with her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador?

During a recent interview with Us Weekly magazine, the longtime reality star opened up about the possibility of a Tres Amigas spinoff series after facing rumors of a potential new show over the past several months.

A Tres Amigas spinoff show “is a good idea, and definitely would be a lot of fun,” she told the magazine, according to a report from All About the Real Housewives on October 19.

“Personally, I think our own TV show touring the United States would be a blast,” Gunvalson suggested.

Gunvalson was demoted from her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County cast earlier this year after appearing in the position for the first 13 seasons of the series. Now, despite being in the midst of much of the drama between her co-stars, Gunvalson is only featured part-time.

While a Tres Amigas spinoff has not yet been confirmed, the ladies of the group, including Gunvalson, Judge, and Beador, have spoken about the possibility on a number of occasions, which seems to suggest that they are at least working on making it happen. As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County well know, Gunvalson has had her ups and downs with Judge and Beador over the past several years. However, in 2018, the ladies settled their differences and rekindled their friendship.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gunvalson hasn’t been thrilled with the behavior of certain cast members on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, especially the series’ newest star, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who she recently slammed for trashy and classless behavior.

Following last week’s new episode, Gunvalson spoke to Us Weekly magazine and took aim at the “raunchy talk” of her co-stars and suggested that sort of banter should not be seen on a television show that children have access to. Gunvalson then said that when the series was first starting 15 years ago, it was based around the luxurious lifestyles of its cast members, not their strained relationships, threesomes, and other ridiculous aspects of their lives.

In her final dig, Gunvalson said that those who have gotten naked on the show are simply trying to “one up” one another.

To see more of Gunvalson and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.