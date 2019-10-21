Bikini Model Hannah Palmer Busts Out Of Tiny Red Bandanna Top & Short Daisy Dukes

Hannah Palmer thrilled her nearly 1 million Instagram followers this week when she posted a brand new video of herself wearing nothing but a skimpy bikini top and a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes. The look came just days after the blonde beauty rocked a racy red chain bikini on social media.

The bikini model donned itty bitty top, which boasted thin spaghetti straps, a knotted element in the front, triangle cups, and resembled a red bandanna. The top left little to the imagination as it flaunted Hannah’s ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, and rock hard abs.

Palmer paired the bikini top with some dangerously short denim shorts, which showed off her curvy hips, and long, lean legs as her backside fell out of the bottoms in the racy clip.

Hannah had her long, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders as she posed in a variety of sultry positions for the camera.

Palmer also sported a full face of makeup for the video, which promoted Bang Energy Drinks. Hannah’s glam look consisted of darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a dark pink color on her lips, and a shimmering highlighter on her face to finish off the sexy style, which she accessorized by simply wearing a red scrunchi around her wrist.

The video was a hit online with Hannah’s followers watching the clip over 153,000 times and leaving nearly 1,000 comments in less than 24 hours after it was posted.

“You are a perfect human,” one of Palmer’s social media followers wrote in the comment section of the post.

“Such a babe,” another fan agreed.

“Always off the charts,” a third comment read.

“You’re too beautiful to be of this world,” another adoring fan stated.

Loading...

As many fans who have been following Hannah for awhile already know, the model partners with companies like Bang Energy as well as KO Watches and Manscaped just to name a few. The social media endorsements earn Palmer money as well as an increase in her follower count on Instagram.

However, Hannah is more than just a bikini-clad bombshell. The Arizona native attended college at the University of Arizona and later went to beauty school at Penrose Academy. It was there that she reportedly fell in love with beauty, fashion, and the modeling industry, per The Famous People.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Hannah Palmer by following the bikini model on her Instagram account, which she updates on a regular basis for her fans.