Candice Swanepoel Looks Smoking Hot In Minuscule Cheetah-Print Bikini

Another day, another sizzling bikini snap from Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel.

On Monday, October 21, the South African beauty celebrated the release of her latest collection from her swimwear brand Tropic of C with a smoking hot Instagram photo that was an immediate hit with her millions of fans. The sultry upload saw the 31-year-old standing in the doorway of a gorgeous bungalow as the spotlight hit the front of her figure, illuminating every inch of her famous curves.

She was, of course, wearing a piece from the new Asante Sana collection, which just dropped today, and, judging by the reaction of her 13.7 million followers on the social media platform, Candice certainly seemed to do her brand well.

The blonde bombshell sent pulses racing as she modeled a minuscule bikini from the collection that, according to the Tropic of C website, “embodies the spirit and endless beauty of Africa.” Her look was a sexy two-piece in a bold cheetah print — referred as the “Mama Africa” pattern within the collection — that left very little to the imagination, and did nothing but favors for the model’s flawless physique.

Another glance at the website reveals that Candice was wearing the South Pacific top — a slightly off-the-shoulder number with a square neckline and underwire cups that left plenty of cleavage well on display. On her lower half, the babe appeared to wearing the Curve bottoms, and the style was arguably even more risque than the top half of her look.

The supermodel’s itty-bitty bikini bottoms covered only what was necessary, giving her audience a clear look at her peachy derriere that was left completely exposed thanks to the daringly cheeky nature of the piece. It also revealed Candice’s sculpted legs as she posed for the snap, while its waistband sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and chiseled abs.

The social media sensation completed her look by wrapping a black and gold scarf around her head. Her blonde tresses fell out from underneath the head covering, spilling over her shoulders and bare decolletage. She also sported a full face of makeup that included a shimmering highlighter, thick eye liner, and mascara that made her striking features and piercing blue eyes pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the swimsuit designer began showering the smoking hot Instagram snap with love. At the time of this writing, the new upload has already racked up more than 42,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to obsess over the pieces in her new Tropic of C collection — and compliment her jaw-dropping display.

“Omg I’m speechless,” one person wrote, while another said the bikini was “so fierce.”

“Does the body on this model come with the bikini??? Cuz I want!” commented a third.

Candice has been teasing her new swimsuits on Instagram in the few weeks leading up to their launch, much to the delight of her fans. Another recent post to her feed saw the model showing of her physique again in another tiny bikini while laying in bed — a look that drove her followers absolutely wild.