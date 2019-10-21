Spoilers For Two Weeks Ahead On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Halloween Haunts Genoa City

The Young and the Restless spoilers for two weeks ahead bring some creepy Halloween madness in Genoa City for the week of October 28 through November 1. Plus, it’s a week filled with new faces as several people arrive in town.

Although Billy (Jason Thompson) feels better about Adam (Mark Grossman), the two men face off when Adam returns to Genoa City at Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) behest. Billy thinks he is okay and will not attack Adam anymore, but Billy might not be over his dark side yet, which could cause problems, according to SheKnows Soaps.

Meanwhile, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) makes a difficult decision about her life. Connor (Judah Mackey) has gone off the rails since Adam left town, but with Adam back, how can Chelsea, Adam, and Nick best work together to help the little boy. It might not be fun or easy, but the adults will attempt to make the best choice for Connor even though it’s tough.

As the holiday approaches, things heat up between Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). These two decide to give their relationship another chance, and it looks like they might not take it slowly, considering they already have a history. Now, if only they can manage to stay together with Adam Newman back in town.

Meanwhile, The Abbotts receive a visitor Doris Tillington (Mary-Margaret Lewis) lets Traci (Beth Maitland) and Jack (Peter Bergman) in on some of their family history, which could change everything for at least one Abbott.

Another new face shows up as Nick (Joshua Morrow) interacts with councilwoman Tammy Diamond (Gillian White). Nick might find himself with political aspirations once he’s finished speaking with Tammy.

When Halloween arrives, several Genoa City residents experience haunted dreams.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) dreams of being in control at work, but it ends up taking a nightmare turn as things get creepy.

Meanwhile, newly reunited Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case) experience a haunted dream as well. Rey assumes a dangerous persona with Sharon’s help, and it seems all too reminiscent of Sharon’s time with Dylan (Steve Burton) before he entered witness protection. Hopefully, Rey wakes up from the nightmare to realize he does not want a dangerous job.

In yet another nightmare scenario on Halloween, Abby (Melissa Ordway) becomes the center of unwanted attention. Elsewhere, Kyle (Michael Mealor) experiences a time warp, which will be creepy indeed.

Finally, Nick’s dream of life without Adam becomes a nightmare. Nick may think life apart from Adam sounds like the best thing ever, but when he truly sees how life would be without his baby brother, things get scary.

Finally, General Hospital alum Jeffrey Vincent Parise joins the soap on Friday, November 1, as Simon Black, a charming but dangerous man with unfished business.