Shakira Wows Fans In Up-Close, Natural Selfie

Colombian superstar Shakira shared a selfie to her Instagram and it didn’t go unnoticed.

The “Can’t Remember To Forget You” hitmaker matched an animal-print garment with a scarf that was a slightly different color. She looked very fresh-faced and natural in the up-close shot and she sported her brunette locks up in a ponytail.

Shakira smiled directly at the camera in the shot and appeared makeup-free.

In the span of 20 hours, the photo made a huge impact on her followers, racking up more than 1 million likes.

“OMG HOW BEAUTIFUL ARE YOU,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“You are beautiful Shakira,” another shared.

“Absolutely enchanting,” a third mentioned adding an eye-heart face emoji.

“You are an angel,” a fourth follower insisted.

“You are always looking stunning! No matter the look! Love you!” a fifth fan commented.

Next month, the “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)” songstress will be bringing her “El Dorado” world tour to the big screens for one night only on November 13, per The Inquisitr.

“After I recovered my voice, my fans inspired me to get back on stage as they always do, and it’s pretty surreal to be reliving it with them now in over 60 countries in theaters throughout the world,” she stated in a press statement.

The movie will contain the concert itself as well as a mixture of behind-the-scenes clips of her own words.

The film will be watched by over 60 countries in 2,000 theaters around the world. The concert being shown was filmed at The Forum in Los Angeles, California.

Tickets to watch the movie are available at Shakira.Film.

To date, Shakira has released 11 studio albums — Magia, Peligro, Pies Descalzos, Dónde Están los Ladrones?, Laundry Service, Fijación Oral, Vol. 1, Oral Fixation, Vol. 2, She Wolf, Sale el Sol, Shakira, and El Dorado.

Over the years, she has achieved numerous hit singles including “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Whenever, Wherever,” and “Underneath Your Clothes,” which remain some of her signature songs.

On YouTube, she has a very loyal following. Her 2005 single, “Don’t Bother,” recently became the No. 1 video on the platform after being released over a decade ago.

On Spotify, she currently has more than 20.7 million monthly listeners who play her music around the world. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is “Hips Don’t Lie.” Other tracks within the top five include “Chantaje,” “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa),” “Clandestino,” and “La Bicicleta.”

