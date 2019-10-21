Bikini Model Samantha Hoopes Stuns As She Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body With Adorable Son

Samantha Hoopes is trading in her bikini for more casual and comfy clothes now that she’s a new mom. The stunning model has been spending the last two months adjusting to life as a mother, and she looks gorgeous while doing so.

On Monday, Samantha took to her Instagram account to share two new snaps of herself absolutely glowing while holding her newborn son, George, in her arms. Hoopes put her post-baby body on display in a tight brown and black Fendi sweater, which showed off her flat tummy and ample bust as she held her little guy in her arms.

Samantha wore her long, sandy blonde hair parted to the side and styled in soft curls that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders. She accessorized her classy look with a pair of diamond stud earrings.

Hoopes also sported a natural looking makeup style for the snaps, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and bright eyes. She added pink blush on her cheeks, and a pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Meanwhile, little George was awake and alert in the photos as he donned an adorable gray sweater and looked up at his mother.

In the caption of the photo, Samantha gushed over her little boy, and how fast time is flying, telling her fans that she can’t believe her son will be two months old in just a few days.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Samantha hasn’t been able to stop her self from sharing her new mom experiences with her over 1 million fans on social media, and last week she shared a photo of herself in an intimate moment with her son.

In the picture, Samantha exposes her chest as she breastfeeds her baby boy, and tells her followers that those quiet moments have become one of her favorite parts of motherhood.

Loading...

“One of my favorite things to do is spend that one on one time with my baby during feeding time. Breastfeeding has been very natural and easy for me but I know it’s not something everyone has an easy time with. To all of the Mom’s out there do what makes you and your baby happy and sane! Don’t force something if it’s not working & remember you’re mental health is the most important! If you are unhappy or not present that affects the baby so do what you need, take the time you need,” she stated in the caption of the Instagram snap.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Samantha Hoopes’ motherhood journey by following the bikini model on Instagram.