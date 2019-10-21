Russian Bombshell Dasha Mart Nearly Spills Out Of Cheetah-Print Swimsuit

Summer may be coming to a close, but that hasn’t kept Instagram sensation Dasha Mart from wearing sexy swimwear. The brunette bombshell’s latest Instagram update shows her almost spilling out of a revealing one-piece swimsuit that left little too the imagination.

In the sexy double post, Dasha’s bathing suit featured a cheetah print with bright pink trim. The high-cut number did little to cover Dasha, as the front was basically pieces of fabric just wide enough to cover the middle of her breasts. The suit featured a thong back, which included straps that wrapped around Dasha’s waist. The revealing number put all of the stunner’s curves on display. The top could hardly contained her cleavage, and the back was nothing more than a thin strip of fabric.

Dasha stood outside on a deck for the snaps, and the geotag for the post said she was at Miami Beach. With the city skyline behind her and blue skies above, her smooth, bronze skin glowed in the outside light. The first photo captured the model from the front as she struck a pose while holding the straps. The second snap showed the model from behind as she arched her back and held her face to the sun. The pose flashed a bit of side boob, and a tattoo on her hip called attention to her round hip and toned thigh.

Dasha wore a full face of makeup and sports a pair of black sunglasses with pink lenses to complete her look. She wore her long hair down in loose curls.

In the post’s caption, Dasha asked her fans which photo they preferred. Some had a favorite, but most replies seemed to think both snaps were equally hot. Many fans left several fire and thumbs up emoji to express their thoughts.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one admirer wrote.

“You’re so lovely,” a second follower said.

“You look so amazing,” a third fan wrote.

Dasha has a knack for looking amazing. The leggy model looks gorgeous in just about everything she wears. As The Inquisitr reported earlier in the month, she looked sensational in a flirty pink romper that showed off her figure.

The Miami-based beauty is known for flaunting her curves in bikinis. But she also likes to model all kind of outfits that accentuate her hourglass shape. Over the summer, she has dazzled her fans with snaps of her wearing everything from revealing lingerie to summer dresses.

Fans wanting to keep up with Dasha can follow her Instagram.