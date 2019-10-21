Victor Vickery, Florida Man, Arrested For Allegedly Beating Peeping Tom To Death

The incident happened in 2018, but it took police 15 months to charge a suspect with this crime.

A Florida man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the beating death of a “peeping Tom” who was staring through his girlfriend’s bedroom window, The Sun-Sentinel reports. The crime took place in 2018, but it took police the better part of a year and a half to put together charges against Victor Vickery, 30, the alleged assailant.

The Crime

On the night of July 2, 2018, Vickery and his girlfriend, Samantha Hobi, were naked, in bed, and getting ready to do what couples do when they heard a sound outside of a window. It was not the first time they had heard such a sound, and in the past, hearing such a sound was followed by the discovery a a “peeping Tom” looking through the window. In the last incident prior to this night, the culprit had gotten away.

Vickery, apparently prepared for trouble, was able to jump out of bed and get to the window in a hurry, while telling Hobi to call 911. Outside, Vickery confronted 57-year-old Asaad Akar, a neighbor who lived down the street and who had a history of arrests for similar crimes.

When police arrived, they found Akar on the ground, bloodied and unconscious. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. A medical examiner later determined his cause of death to be blunt trauma injury to his head and torso.

As for Vickery, he was allegedly found with dried blood on his hands and body, and his right foot was allegedly swollen and bloody.

Vicerky and Hobi both gave voluntary statements to police about what happened.

Vickery’s Version Of Events

Vickery claimed Akar “lunged at” him and that he punched Akar “a handful of times.” When Akar tried to run, Vickery allegedly admitted to holding him down and choking him.

At some point during Hobi’s three-minute call with a 911 operator, she could be heard screaming to Vickery, “Tori stop. Tori that’s enough,” apparently addressing Vickery by a nickname.

#RIP dear Asaad. My dearest friend Asaad Akar was killed senselessly last night in #Florida. This was the last time I saw him, when he and his mom took me and my family out to lunch. pic.twitter.com/6mApINvNSJ — Abdulwahab Alkebsi (@AbduAlkebsi) July 3, 2018

Hobi’s Version Of Events

Hobi initially told police that, when she saw Vickery on top of Akar and choking him, she grabbed a shovel and hit Akar with it “once or twice.”

However, weeks later she turned up at a police station with her attorney, and told police that she had never assaulted Akar with a shovel and had never touched him.

Criminal Charges

Why it took police nearly 16 months to charge Vickery with a crime remains unclear. However, he has since been charged with manslaughter and is being held on $100,000 bond.

As for Akar, his obituary described him as “a devoted son to his ailing mother, and a kind soul, who was generous with his time and knowledge, to all that needed him.”

