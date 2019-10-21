Princes William & Harry Will ‘Always Be Brothers’ Despite Growing Apart Due To Busy Schedules

Prince Harry has finally spilled the details of his rumored estrangement with his brother Prince William and stated that the two will “always be brothers” despite growing apart due to their busy schedules.

The Duke of Sussex revealed his true feelings in ITV’s documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. The special, which aired in the United Kingdom on Sunday, will be seen in the United States on the ABC network, Wednesday, October 23.

It has been reported over the past two years that there has been a widening rift between the once-close brothers, with some members of the press pointing to the inclusion of Harry’s wife Meghan Markle into the royal family in 2017. People Magazine reported that there was tension between the brothers after Harry told his brother William that he intended to propose marriage to the former American actress and star of USA Network’s Suits after less than one year of dating.

Prince Harry reportedly became upset after his older brother told him things were moving too quickly between him and Meghan. This was reported to have been the beginning of what has been claimed to be a widening distance between the men, who were once united in a close relationship as they navigated the public spotlight after the shocking death of their mother, Princess Diana, in a car crash in Paris.

'As brothers you have good days, you have bad days' Prince Harry says the 'majority of stuff' written about his relationship with his brother William is 'created out of nothing' and adds: 'I love him dearly' #HarryAndMeghan https://t.co/GWs5KfuovM pic.twitter.com/bW7GVALZR6 — ITV News (@itvnews) October 20, 2019

Prince Harry revealed in the telling interview that he loves his only brother dearly.

“Inevitably stuff happens. But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment. I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly,” stated Prince Harry, as reported by People Magazine.

He also noted that a lot of the reported drama between the two men, who both hold separate positions of power within the House of Windsor is created “out of nothing. As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days.”

While it is unlikely that Prince Harry will ever ascend to the highest level of the monarchy in the royal family, as the older sibling, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will likely become King and Queen of England one day.

Prince William is preceded in the royal line of succession by his father, Prince Charles. The current ruling monarch, Queen Elizabeth, at the age of 93, shows no signs of slowing nor stepping down from her duties.

Rumors of a deepening rift between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton were exacerbated further when in March of this year when Prince Harry and Meghan split from Prince William and Kate’s joint Instagram page. The couple created their own official Instagram as a way to champion causes close to their hearts.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also distanced themselves from the royal family by moving out of Kensington Palace, where William and Kate reside with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and into the newly-renovated Frogmore Cottage, about 25 miles outside of London.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend their first Thanksgiving holiday as a new family unit with son Archie alongside Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland in Los Angeles. The couple will reportedly take a six-week hiatus from their royal duties to spend time together as a family over the holiday season.

The royal couple will reportedly return to England in December to celebrate Archie’s first Christmas with the British royal family in Norfolk at Sandringham.