‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Sizzles In A Red, White, & Blue Bikini In Sexy Throwback Pic

Lauren Drain knew just how to make her followers’ day: with a stunning throwback picture of herself wearing a red, white, and blue bikini just before taking a dip in a scenic waterfall. The bikini made sure to showcase her incredible body, which has earned her the title of the “World’s Sexiest Nurse.”

Though Lauren worked as a cardiac nurse for ten years, she has since decided to dedicate her time to her personal training business. That said, she may be taking a pause for a little bit, as she is expecting a little bun in the oven and will soon be on maternity leave.

Lauren had even shared a picture showing herself in a dress before expecting and six months pregnant to show the changes going on in her body, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

However, her recent throwback picture offered not even the slightest hint of a baby bump, instead flaunting the body that made her famous.

In the photo, Lauren stands slightly angled from the camera in a pose that best shows off her curves. Her bikini top is a sporty red scoop-neck style with white piping. The bottoms are blue, with matching white piping. The cut of the bottoms is a thong one, meaning that it leaves very little of the blonde beauty’s perky posterior to the imagination.

Her hair is styled naturally, and cascades down her back. She also has a pair of fashionable sunglasses perched atop her head. The background of the picture — a stunning waterfall in Washington State — is the final cherry on the top of beautiful shot.

The post earned nearly 8,000 likes and more than 60 comments within the first 24 hours.

“[You must have done] 10 squats before this picture,” one fan gushed, complimenting her perfectly toned hamstrings and glutes.

“Booty goals,” seconded another, along with three fire emoji.

“You have the WOW factor love the way you look,” added a third, with a cool face emoji along with a red heart.

Though the attention in many of Lauren’s pictures is dominated by her incredible figure, the blonde beauty also has been known to have some witty Instagram captions that deserve some praise.

For example, in another bikini throwback picture, where Lauren sizzled in a blue bikini while lounging on the beach, the mom-to-be joked that she was most likely daydreaming about eating Chipotle.

Fans loved the cute caption, and awarded the post close to 8,000 likes and just shy of 70 comments.