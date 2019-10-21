Bombshell Rosanna Arkle Exposes Chest In Sheer, Yellow Plunge Top

Rosanna Arkle has never been afraid to show some skin on social media, and did just that this week in a new Instagram post that her fans went absolutely wild for.

The sexy, skin-baring post was shared to the bombshell’s Instagram page on Monday, October 21, and was an instant hit with her 4.8 million followers on the platform. In the photo, the 31-year-old was seated at the edge of a building, arching her back slightly a she leaned against its wooden wall with her arms stretched high above her head.

The sultry snap saw Rosanna sporting yet another revealing look from the brand Fashion Nova, a clothing line that is often worn by the beauties of the Instagram elite. The look included a flowing, baby yellow top that popped against the stunner’s bronzed skin, while its sheer fabric and daring design left almost everything on display.

It was worn completely open aside from a small knot cinched right in the middle of her torso, leaving plenty of her incredible body exposed for her fans to admire. The combination of the garment’s plunging neckline and slinky fabric provided for a display of the babe’s bare chest and an ample amount of braless cleavage — but that’s not all that was exposed in the steamy shot.

On her lower half, Rosanna covered up with nothing more than a pair of minuscule, pastel colored bikini bottoms that provided coverage only to what was necessary, upping the ante of her look even higher. Fans were treated to a good look at the babe’s famous curves and sculpted legs, which were stretched out in front of her, slightly bent at the knees. Its thin, string waist band sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection — also left completely bare for her fans to admire.

Rosanna’s glam for the steamy shot was on point as well. Her long, blonde hair was worn down and slicked back behind her head, keeping it from covering her face. She also sported a full face of makeup that included a light pink glossy lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, Rosanna’s latest Instagram update was an instant hit with her millions of fans. At the time of this writing, the post has earned more than 14,000 likes after four hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Such a lovely picture of the most beautiful lady on earth,” one person wrote.

“I really want to marry you,” commented another.

“Artists have tried for centuries to capture the beauty that you possess,” said a third.

This is hardly the first time that Rosanna has shown off her flawless figure on Instagram. Another recent addition to her page saw her showing off her famously curvaceous backside to the camera in a seriously tiny, pink thong bikini — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.