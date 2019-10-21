Beto O’Rourke Suggests Donald Trump Is Inspired By ‘The Propagandists Of The Third Reich’

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has been stirring controversy lately, from suggesting he will confiscate assault weapons to claiming he will remove the tax-exempt status of churches if they oppose same sex-marriage, as The Inquisitr reported.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s Politics Nation Sunday, O’Rourke continued his recent trend and suggested to Al Sharpton that Donald Trump is inspired by “the propagandists of the Third Reich,” Axios reports.

“President Trump, perhaps inspired by Goebbels and the propagandists of the Third Reich, seems to employ this tactic that the bigger the lie, the more obscene the injustice, the more dizzying the pace of this bizarre behavior, the less likely we are to be able to do something about it.”

O’Rourke also used his interview to compare Trump’s anti-Muslim rhetoric to Nazi Germany.

Per CBS News, O’Rourke proposed a mandatory buyback program aimed at owners of high-powered rifles, such as AK-47 and AR-15 variations. The pledge has been controversial, with many pointing to its conflict with the Second Amendment and others suggesting that it’s simply not feasible.

During the fourth presidential debate, O’Rourke was pressed on how he would implement the program, and the former Texas Representative suggested that Americans will “follow the law.”

When asked how he would deal with people who refuse, he simply said the “weapon will be taken from them.”

“If they persist, there will be other consequences from law enforcement. But the expectation is that Americans will follow the law,” he said.

O’Rourke again made headlines when he defended fellow presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, who was attacked by former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. According to Clinton, Gabbard is being groomed by Russia to run as a third-party candidate and help secure Trump’s win in 2020.

Along with O’Rourke, Gabbard was defended by fellow presidential candidates Andrew Yang and Marianne Williamson, as well as various other public figures, including CNN political commentator Van Jones, independent Justin Amash, and National Co-Chair of Bernie Sanders’ campaign Nina Turner.

Beto O'Rourke is 6th in the polls, trailing Biden by over 30 points. His best shot at the White House *someday* would be to end his Presidential campaign now, vow to protect the people of Texas and the country by running for Senate instead, and defeating John Cornyn. pic.twitter.com/zOagTWzaF4 — Hrishikesh Hirway (@HrishiHirway) August 4, 2019

O’Rourke is currently sixth place in the polls with 2.6 percent support. He has met the donor threshold for the November debate but still needs 3 percent or higher in four DNC-approved polls or 5 percent in two approved early state polls from New Hampshire, Iowa, South Carolina, or Nevada.

As of now, Business Insider reports that the only people who have qualified for November’s debate are former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Cory Booker, Yang, and billioniare Tom Steyer.