Kris Jenner, 63, Parades Around In See-Through Dress With 38-Year-Old Boyfriend Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner has put on quite a show. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and “momager” recently attended Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding In Rhode Island, with photos obtained by The Daily Mail showcasing the 63-year-old to have dolled herself up big-time for the nuptials. Kris attended the bash with her 38-year-old boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Kris was seen arriving at the wedding in a dazzling and floor-length black dress with a fully sheer chest panel – the dress was a bit of a low-cut one. The star’s number also boasted silvery and embellished details around the bust and neck, with these offsetting the dark materials forming the rest of the dress. The mother of six appeared glitzy in every way possible, with her glam look also featuring a full face of makeup with red lipstick, dark smokey eye makeup, plus what seemed to be a hairdo that had been professionally done. Kris was seen accompanied by Gamble, with him looking dapper in a dark suit with a white shirt.

As The Daily Mail reports, Kris’ attendance at Lawrence’s wedding saw her miss daughter Kim Kardashian’s birthday party – the KKW Beauty founder has been celebrating turning 39, with the star’s actual birthday being today. Kris appeared in high spirits in the photos, with daytime images of the star showing her smiling.

Kris and Corey’s relationship has definitely proven a talking point by virtue of the giant age gap. Kris has been going steady with Corey for quite some years now, although fans of the family’s hit E! show will be aware that there’s been some frostiness over Kris’ man. Recent seasons have shown Kim and Khloe, plus Kanye West feeling wary over knowing so little about Gamble.

As to Kris and her age, she seems to be handling it well. She’s even mentioned it in interviews: a feature on daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh website saw Kris talk about being a boss as she was interviewed by the lifestyle brand’s founder.

“I think the older you get and the more experienced you become, in life and as a mom, or in business or anything that you’re doing in your life, you just become more mature…… and, being a boss,” Kris said.

Kourtney also asked Kris if advanced years brought more wisdom.

“Yes! It’s more wisdom, but more experience because being a boss and being in charge is a brave thing to do,” Kris replied.

Kris recently made headlines for participating in a great photoshoot with Yolanda Hadid. Fans wishing to see more of Kris and Corey should tune into Keeping Up With The Kardashians or follow their Instagram accounts.