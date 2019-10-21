Fitness Model Jen Selter Sizzles In Thong Bikini Selfie That Flaunts Her Smoking Hot Body

Fitness model Jen Selter had her 12.7 million Instagram followers drooling with one of her latest updates, a selfie that highlighted one of her most famous assets. In many of her pictures, Selter finds someone else to take a shot so that her flawless body and stunning face are on display. In one of her recent updates, however, she decided to take matters into her own hands and simply share a selfie with her eager followers.

Selter has spent plenty of time travelling this year, leaving her home base of New York City and heading to exotic destinations like Bali, Indonesia, the Maldives, and the Amalfi Coast of Italy.

In her stunning selfie, she was somewhere exotic yet again. Selter was apparently loving her look so much that she hopped up on a lounge chair poolside to take a snap in a mirror. Behind her, a pool was visible, and the pool overlooked a gorgeous natural landscape studded with mountains and covered with mist. Selter posed in a tiny thong style bikini that exposed her curvy assets, and covered up part of her upper body in order to get the shot.

Her brunette locks cascaded down her back and looked to be damp, and she simply snapped the picture with her cell phone to share with her fans.

She included an inspiring caption for her fans, and they absolutely loved the post. The post with the sizzling selfie received over 227,300 likes within just one day.

Her followers filled the comments section with praise, as well as a few flirtatious comments.

“For halloween ima go as your boyfriend,” one follower commented.

Another fan simply said “flawless omg so gorgeous.”

“Body goals,” one fan said.

“Perfect as always,” another fan commented.

Loading...

Many of Selter’s fans were apparently struck speechless by the sight of her dangerous curves, as they opted to leave a string of emoji in the comments section.

Selter’s selfie followed a snap that was taken of her with another absolutely breathtaking background. In that particular snap, shared a few days ago, the brunette bombshell lounged on an oversized mesh hammock in a tropical paradise. She rocked a minuscule crocheted bikini for the shot, and sprawled out on the mesh net so that her followers could take in her whole physique.

In her most recent Instagram update, though, Selter shared a video taken in Los Angeles. While fans love the exotic backgrounds of the snaps she takes while abroad, Selter’s followers are likely eagerly awaiting her pictures from California as well.