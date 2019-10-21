Kelly Ripa Hits Blonde Bombshell Status In Her Tight Leopard-Print Dress & Yellow Heels

Kelly Ripa is one of the most stunning women on television, and she kicked off the week looking like a complete blonde bombshell wearing a tight little dress and sexy heels.

Kelly looked like a total smokeshow on Monday morning as she prepared to hit the set of her morning talk show, Live with Kelly and Ryan. Ripa wasn’t working her legs with a Thigh Master, but she did rock a skintight leopard-print dress that fell just below her knees.

The gown boasted long sleeves and hugged all of her curves. Her tiny waist, toned arms, and killer legs were all on full display in the ensemble, as she paired the dress with some bright yellow heels.

Kelly had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and over her shoulders. She also rocked a full face of makeup for the show, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added a shimmering highlighter to her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Meanwhile, Kelly’s co-host, Ryan Seacrest, looked dapper as he sported a navy blue t-shirt with a matching plaid suit jacket over top, some dark blue slacks, and crisp, white sneakers.

As many fans already know, Kelly is known for her gorgeous good looks and she and her handsome husband, Mark Consuelos, are often called out for looking so stunning on social media.

People Magazine reports that during a recent interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Mark was asked if he and Kelly had any diet tips or secrets for looking “smoking hot” for the past 30 years.

“We have blood transfusions of 14-year-olds,” Consuelos joked with the called who asked the question.

“No, we’re smaller people. So our heart doesn’t have to work as much getting blood up and down,” he said joking yet again.

“I don’t know, we work out!” he finally stated.

Meanwhile, Kelly has also joked about looking and feeling younger than she is, telling fans on her who that she underwent epigenetic testing with her doctor, which revealed her body’s true age, not actual age.

“I’m 49 years old in age, my chronological age. But my biological age is 35. I was like, ‘Is that all? Because I would say it’s much younger!'” Ripa told Seacrest and her viewers last week.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kelly Ripa’s stunning good looks by following the TV personality on her Instagram account.