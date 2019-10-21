Bebe Rexha Responds To Troll Who Told Her To Lose Weight

Bebe Rexha performed on Ellen last week and was proud to appear on the show, singing an empowering song. The “Last Hurrah” songstress wore a black dress with a thigh-high slit. She paired the ensemble with thigh-high boots and left the accessories to a bare minimum, which The Inquisitr reported. She sang her latest single, “You Can’t Stop The Girl,” which is taken from Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil movie.

Rexha uploaded a shot of herself on Instagram which appeared to be backstage at Ellen. In the span of a couple of days, the post racked up more than 700,000 likes and over 6,400 comments, proving to be popular with her followers.

While most of the comments were positive, praising the star for her beauty, one wasn’t polite in the slightest.

“Wow… you need to lose weight,” one user wrote.

Bebe saw the comment and responded with class.

“No, you need to be more accepting and work on your self-hate,” the “No Broken Hearts” hitmaker quickly responded.

To date, Rexha’s comment has more than 13,500 likes, and 2,000 replies from supportive fans.

“Bebe, you are perfect. Don’t pay attention to the other people,” one fan commented.

“Wow, some people are so negative. You are absolutely stunning! Body, mind, and soul,” another shared.

“She looks fire. Maybe you need some specs?” a third questioned.

This isn’t the first time Bebe has faced body shamers. According to USA Today, she was called “tubby” by another Instagram user in June.

“Unless you are completely perfect you have no right to talk about anybody else’s body. The hate you breed that stems from Insecurity don’t look pretty on you,” she shared with social media at the time.

In May, she posted a photo of herself in a bikini on Instagram, unedited. Rexha mentioned that she should have edited the photo due to the way society makes everyone feel but wanted to show her followers what her natural body looked like.

“Here is what a real woman looks like on Instagram without photoshop,” she captioned the post.

Currently, the “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You” chart-topper is on tour with the Jonas Brothers, performing as their support act on their North American leg. She started the tour with them in August and will continue opening up for the “Sucker” group until December.

On Spotify, she currently has more than 30.3 million monthly listeners who play her music around the world. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is “Call You Mine,” her collaboration with The Chainsmokers.

