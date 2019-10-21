Cindy Crawford Looks Flawless In Makeup-Free Morning Instagram Update

Model Cindy Crawford recently stunned her 4.3 million Instagram followers with a breathtaking snap in which she proved what a natural beauty she still is, even decades after entering the fashion industry as a supermodel.

In the update, Crawford sat outside on a patio with a cup of coffee in her hand. Crawford’s back was turned to the view behind her, but the patio overlooked a lush collection of trees, and the vibrant blue ocean was visible in the background as well. The supermodel had her brunette locks pulled back in a messy bun, and her face appeared to be entirely-makeup free and gorgeous. Her natural beauty shone in the post, which was simply a snapshot taken on Crawford’s Sunday morning.

She rocked a pink patterned robe that draped over her flawless physique, and a sliver of her leg was visible peeking through the robe. The supermodel looked peaceful and absolutely gorgeous in the vibrant outfit. While fans often see the brunette bombshell all dolled up for red carpet events, she looks just as amazing when she’s just hanging out, makeup-free, enjoying a cup of coffee in the morning.

Crawford’s followers couldn’t get enough of the post, which received over 62,000 likes, including a like from actress and model Elizabeth Hurley.

Her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the post, with many opting to shower Crawford with praise.

“You look so gorgeous!” one follower commented.

“Beautiful! Pretty in pink! Love the robe,” another fan said.

“Your view of the beach is incredible!” another follower added.

One fan commented “great photo. That robe is stunning! Looking so well as always. Still iconic.”

Loading...

Though she got her start in the industry decades ago, Crawford is still gracing the covers of magazines. Just a few days ago, the supermodel shared her latest cover for Harper’s Bazaar Germany. The snap was a close-up of her face with minimal makeup, tousled hair and a simple white ensemble that put all the focus on her beauty rather than her body — although both are incredible.

Crawford has passed on her flawless genes and skill in front of the camera to her daughter, Kaia Gerber. Gerber is working hard to break into the industry herself, although she still attends events with her iconic supermodel mother from time to time.

Fans will have to follow both Crawford and her daughter on Instagram to ensure they don’t miss any of the gorgeous family’s stunning snaps together.