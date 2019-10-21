Lindsey Pelas Busts Out Of Tiny Crop Top & Daisy Dukes While Hanging With Her Puppy

Lindsey Pelas is already missing the hot summer months, and her latest Instagram video showcases one of her steamiest looks of the year as she stuns in a pair of dangerously tiny Daisy Dukes while playing with her adorable puppy, Tosh.

In the clip, Lindsey is seen flaunting all of her hourglass curves as she sports nothing but a skimpy crop top and some extremely short denim shorts. The ensemble showcased the Playboy beauty’s massive cleavage, tiny waist, flat tummy, and toned abs. Her long, lean legs and curvy booty were also on full display in the video, which promoted Bang Energy Drinks.

Lindsey had her long, platinum blonde hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and flowed over her shoulders. She accessorized her look with sun hat, tiny earrings, and white sandals.

Pelas also went full glam with her makeup look, which consisted of defined eyebrows, long lashes, pink eye shadow, and black eyeliner. She added a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter, pink bush on her cheeks, and a glossy, light pink color on her plump lips to complete the sexy style.

Of course, Lindsey’s over 9 million followers adored the video, which was watched more than 111,000 times and given over 300 comments in the first nine hours after it went live on social media.

Meanwhile, Lindsey says she’s more than just her looks. The model has her own podcast, which she says she started to help break down the misconceptions about her, such as the notion that she’s uneducated.

“My podcast is definitely a way to show another side to me. Unfortunately, the world can still be stereotypical and attribute mental characteristics to physical ones, but I think most of the listeners, and podcasting community in general, are a lot smarter than that,” Pelas told Husskie.

“A lot of people assume I’m mean, materialistic, and shallow – and I’m exactly the opposite. I’m really empathetic, down to earth (being a southern girl from Louisiana), and I’m quick-witted,” Lindsey added of some of stereotypes she faces due to her busty blonde model status.

However, Pelas is ready to break through those stereotypes and prove that she’s got brains and beauty, and that she can use them both to her advantage.

