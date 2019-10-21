‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Suggests Kelly Dodd Is A Hypocrite For Not Wanting Her Daughter Mentioned

Shannon Beador believes Kelly Dodd has odd standards for what she's okay with discussing on the show.

Shannon Beador seems to think Kelly Dodd is a hypocrite during to her recent behavior on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During a recent taping of the The Real Housewives of Orange County: After Show, Beador called Dodd out for acting as if her 13-year-old daughter, Jolie, was impacted by the negative things Beador and the other women were saying about her, all while acting outrageously herself.

“This is where I kind of have a bit of an issue this season… is because I see Kelly Dodd, over and over again, say, ‘This is my daughter,'” Beador began as she sat with new cast member Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

According to Beador, Dodd doesn’t want anyone to speak negatively about her but is willing to discuss some very adult things on the show. She even seemingly demonstrated an act on the plane during their trip to the Mirival resort in Arizona, even though she and her co-stars weren’t the only passengers on the airline.

“Do you think that’s appropriate?” Beador wondered.

Beador and Dodd bonded over their 2017 splits from their former husbands, David Beador and Michael Dodd, during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 but during Season 14, their friendship came to an end and as the episodes continue, fans are seeing more and more why Beador has distanced herself from her co-star.

During one particular episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County weeks ago, Dodd actually took physical aim at Beador by hitting her in the head with a mallet as she and her co-stars attempted to enjoy a relaxing vacation in Arizona.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vicki Gunvalson called Dodd out during an interview with Radar Online after watching the drama between Beador and Dodd play out on the show. As she explained to the outlet, Dodd’s behavior wasn’t funny and she was glad to see that Beador went to an emergency room to get check out after their encounter.

“Kelly always takes everything too far and how she thought by doing that to her head was ok is beyond me,” Gunvalson said.

Gunvalson went on to say that she doesn’t think anyone should get away with committing assault and battery and added that Dodd doesn’t appear to have any control of her actions.

To see more of Beador, Dodd, and their co-stars, tune into The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.