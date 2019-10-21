‘The View’ Star Sunny Hostin Sets The Record Straight On Rumors Of Feuding Co-Hosts

In an interview with USA Today,The View star Sunny Hostin set the record straight on the rumored feuds between co-stars Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain, Joy Behar, and Abby Huntsman.

The View co-hosts continue to make headlines as the women jockey for power, speaking openly about their points of view on the hot topics of the day. While Hostin noted that there are times she wonders about the comments that are made between the five panelists on the talk show, she revealed that that the dynamic between the co-hosts is much like a family whose members might have disagreements but in the end, they are still united.

“It’s always been the case that people say that we don’t get along,” she revealed to USA Today. She attributes the insinuation by viewers that there are issues between the women to the fact that they are “all strong and all so different and we do it in front of three million people every day.”

She also revealed that “there are times when you walk back into your dressing room and you’re like, ‘I cannot believe that she thinks that.’ But that’s fine because you’re a family, and you’re going to go to work the very next day and work together as a family because families have arguments and disagreements.”

Sunny then quipped that viewers don’t want the co-hosts to get “divorced.”

Along with her The View duties, the former federal prosecutor is readying for the debut of a new show on Investigation Discovery called Truth About Murder with Sunny Hostin.

Sunny entered the law profession after witnessing a horrifying incident when she was just 7-years-old, when her uncle was stabbed at a party by the husband of a married woman he was dating. He lived, but Sunny claimed he was never the same after that. She said the moment stuck with her, and because of this horrifying incident, she realized she wanted to seek justice for victims in the legal field.

The lawyer, who also serves as an executive producer of her new series, revealed that the man was never charged nor arrested for the crime, reported Deadline.

Along with her duties on The View, Sunny is the senior legal correspondent & analyst for ABC News, and previously, was a legal analyst for CNN. She was also an ABC News anchor and appeared on the FOX News channel, where she was seen weekly on the “Is It Legal” segment on The O’Reilly Factor.

As a federal prosecutor, she was awarded a Special Achievement Award by then-Attorney General Janet Reno for her prosecution of child sexual predators and work with child sex abuse cases.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Sunny and co-host Meghan McCain battled it out on air during a discussion about the October 15 Democratic debates. The conflict between the women began when Meghan was talking about her takeaway from the debates, giving her opinion. This led Sunny to laugh as she asked her co-host if they were watching the same debate.

Meghan then clapped back with a comment calling Sunny a “far-left progressive.”

Truth About Murder with Sunny Hostin premieres October 22 at 10 pm on Investigation Discovery.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. EST on ABC.