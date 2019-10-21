Alexa Collins Flaunts Insane Cleavage And Sculpted Legs In Dangerously Short, Cheetah-Print Mini Dress

Alexa Collins is finally back in her native Florida after a luxurious birthday cruise through the Caribbean last week. To celebrate her homecoming, the babe treated her Instagram fans to some sizzling new snaps that are getting noticed for all of the right reasons.

The new addition to the American model’s Instagram page was shared on Monday, October 21, and was an instant hit with her 608,000 followers. To the delight of her audience, the upload included not one, but two eye-popping photos of the 24-year-old lounging on a teal couch in what appeared to be her room aboard the cruise ship.

While many shots from her trip saw the babe showing some skin in an itty-bitty bikini, the latest look at Alexa’s birthday vacation saw her trading her swimwear for regular clothes — though the look still left plenty of her incredible physique well within eyesight.

Alexa sent temperatures soaring as she posed for the duo of shots in a sexy, black-and-white mini dress that boasted a bold cheetah print pattern that alone was enough to turn heads, though her skin-baring display seemed to have already done the job. The garment featured a daringly low-cut neckline that was barely enough to contain the model’s voluptuous assets. Cleavage spilled out of the deep v neck cut to make for a seriously busty display, but that’s not all that was exposed in the tiny number.

The bombshell also flaunted her sculpted stems in the dangerously short, sheer dress that barely grazed passed her upper thighs. Alexa stretched her long, toned legs out in front of her as the camera snapped away, giving her fans an ample glance at the area that proved hard to be ignored.

To complete the look, the blonde stunner sported a pair of strappy black pumps that wrapped all the way up to to the middle of her calves, adding an edgy vibe to her look. A dainty pendant necklace fell down her bare decolletage, while a silver bangle bracelet and set of shimmering rings added even more bling.

Her platinum blonde tresses were straightened and perfectly parted to frame her face, which was dolled up with a gorgeous makeup look that included her signature pink metallic lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made Alexa’s striking features pop.

The latest post on Alexa’s Instagram page was immediately shown love from her thousands of fans. At the time of this writing, the upload has earned more than 1,000 likes after just 25 minutes of going live to the social media platform. It has also earned dozens of comments, many with compliments for the stunner’s jaw-dropping display.

“You look great Alexa,” one person wrote, while another said that the social media sensation was a “beautiful and sexy woman.”

“Totally smoking HOT babe,” commented a third.

The Instagram model hardly missed an opportunity to show off her incredible bikini body during her tropical trip. One photo shared from the adventure saw the beauty posing on Maho Beach in St Maarten in nothing but a minuscule nude bikini that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves, driving her followers absolutely wild.