Kailyn Lowry Shows Her Support After Vee Rivera Announces Her Line Of Beauty Products

Over the weekend, another Teen Mom 2 star announced the launch of their own business. This time, Vee Rivera, wife of Kailyn Lowry’s ex Jo Rivera, revealed on Instagram that she is launching her own of beauty products. Vee’s followers often praise her for her awesome makeup skills and when she made the announcement on Saturday, she received a lot of support from fans and even from Kailyn herself!

Vee posted a photo to Instagram that showed her standing in front of a white fence wearing a blue dress with black boots. She wore her long dark hair down and is holding a black hat in her hands. Behind her is the logo for her new cosmetics line. “Vivid Belleza” is written and with the photo, Vee revealed that she was “proud” to introduce her followers to the new line of beauty products

“I wanted to create a brand every single one of you feel a part of, something unique. I want to help women feel that makeup doesn’t need to be “hard” or overwhelming. I wanted to create a community behind this brand where women can feel confident, beautiful, be themselves and just support one another 100%,” she wrote alongside the photo.

She continued, ” I hope you will all support and be apart of it because when we support one another great things happen. I’m happy to be a brand that stands behind that! There are some amazing things coming!”

Vee received plenty of supportive comments from her followers on Instagram and Kailyn Lowry even voiced her support.

“This is so cute,” Kail commented on the announcement photo.

Although Kailyn and Vee have had a tumultuous relationship, the two women now get along well. In fact, they even filmed together for the new season of Teen Mom 2. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kail and Vee sat down for lunch together and talked about the Teen Mom 2 reunion special.

While talking to Vee, Kailyn opened up about the drama with her ex-husband’s new girlfriend. Not only that, but Vee and Kailyn also talked about the days when they didn’t get along. However, they were both able to laugh about the past.

As for Vee’s line of beauty products, it will launch next month. A post on the brands Instagram page revealed that November 20 is the launch date. The post also urged followers to keep an eye out for product reveals as well as the launch of the website.