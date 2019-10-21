Carrie Underwood Stuns In Instagram Workout Photo With A Twist

Carrie Underwood has appeared in a new workout photo posted to her Calia by Carrie athleisurewear line. The Cry Pretty singer pops up on her brand’s Instagram from time to time: recently, it was with a rope training video, although today’s snap has brought an unusual twist to the traditional workout post. In short, Carrie was taking a break from it all.

The photo showed Carrie wearing an outfit that was recently seen on the brand’s account: the 36-year-old was clad in a soft white and zip-up jacket with a long-sleeved top in pink pastels worn underneath. Carrie had been photographed from the waist up and almost full-frontal, with the singer seen looking to the side and somewhat flushed in the face as she took a pause from her training – fans saw rosy cheeks and a facial expression that almost seemed to be suggesting that Carrie was catching her breath. In fact, a caption from Calia by Carrie was encouraging followers of the account to engage in some pause time: the caption referenced the benefits of doing so as gaining perspective on one’s growth.

Carrie appeared with her long blonde hair worn into a ponytail and both hands placed above her head. Stud earrings were the only accessory for a girl who needs no flourishes.

Carrie is the lead designer of her athleisurewear brand. Fans seem to be digging that the merch is quality stuff, and they do tend to go a little wild every time Carrie pops up in her workout gear. Earlier this year, Calia by Carrie held an event in The Hamptons, affording Carrie the chance to speak about her brand and her fitness routines. As it turned out, it’s an unfussy deal for Carrie. The star also mentioned juggling what’s now a multi-faceted career, plus her motherhood.

Now, obviously, I have two kids and a tour and we’re doing things like CALIA — it is a bit more of a challenge to work things in. I try to make the most of my time. I have changed my focus. Instead of just trying to get those external results that I wanted, my goals have changed. I want to be stronger, I want to live longer; those are the things that I want now other than just, ‘I want to fit into that,'” Carrie said, as PopSugar reports.

The star is, of course, a new mother, having welcomed second son Jacob in January. Nonetheless, Carrie’s body is fantastic. Fans wishing to see more of Carrie should follow her Instagram.