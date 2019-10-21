‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Summer Fights Feelings For Kyle

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 21 through 25 bring a huge decision for Devon when the truth of Katherine Chancellor’s will gets revealed. Plus, Genoa City couples break up, makeup, and worry about each other.

Jill (Jess Walton) has disturbing news for Devon (Bryton James), according to SheKnows Soaps. Cane (Daniel Goddard) found documents containing Katherine’s will in Las Vegas, and they appear to be real. Later, Devon becomes fed up with Amanda (Mishael Morgan), and he offers her a recommendation for her next job. He wants the Hilary look-alike to leave Genoa City. As the week progresses, Cane seeks the truth about the will, and he finds that Katherine Chancellor really did leave him the bulk of her estate. Ultimately, Devon asks Lily (Christel Khalil) to return to Genoa City to help him make the right decision, and Lily gets a shock when she sees Amanda. In the end, Jill takes a side regarding Katherine’s will, and Devon finds himself with a difficult choice to make.

Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) is blindsided when Nate (Sean Dominic) tries to make up with her, and instead, they end up confirming their breakup. Abby isn’t willing to have her morals questioned continuously, and Nate isn’t ready to run roughshod over everybody as the Newmans so often find themselves doing. When it comes down to it, Abby is a Newman.

With all the drama that Devon is experiencing, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) finds herself opening up to Nate. She’s worried about Amanda looking like Hilary, and Elena leans on Nate with her concerns.

Elsewhere, Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) motives are questioned. She sent Nick (Joshua Morrow) to Los Vegas to ask Adam (Mark Grossman) to return to town to help Connor (Judah Mackey). While he’s trying to get Adam to agree to come back hon, Nick pushes his luck.

Before the week is over, Chelsea and Nick wrestle with a difficult decision regarding Connor and Adam. The little boy has stunned Chelsea since Adam left, and she sees a lot of his father in him, which gives her cause for concern. Deciding how to move forward best and help Adam is a struggle for Nick and Chelsea.

After hinting at it for a while, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) decide on a fresh start. They had one date, and while Sharon turned down Rey last week, it looks like she’s ready to move forward now. Both Sharon and Rey miss plenty about living together, and they’re prepared to give their relationship another try.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) makes a bold move. She’s doing something behind Abby’s back, and it may be time for Phyllis to become more open about her current plans.

As time progresses, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) grows concerned about Billy’s (Jason Thompson) dark side. He’s in therapy, and it seems as if Billy reconciled the two parts of himself. However, his behavior at Jabot with Kyle (Micheal Mealor) and other things leave Victoria worried.

Finally, Summer (Hunter King) tries to repress her feelings for Kyle. They’re growing close again working together, and Summer is trying not to fall for her ex-husband. She can’t help but see what she had hoped to have with Kyle, though, as he and Lola (Sasha Calle) search for homes.