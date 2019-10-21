‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Jokes About The ‘Train’ Rumor While Looking Back At Shannon Beador’s Birthday Party

Shannon Beador had a train-themed party.

Kelly Dodd wasn’t offended by Shannon Beador’s recent train-themed birthday party on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During an appearance on the Real Housewives of Orange County: After Show days ago, Dodd looked back on Beador’s birthday party with co-star Emily Simpson as she admitted that she didn’t take offense to Beador’s party and chose to instead joke about her allegedly promiscuous behavior during the bash.

“I just think the whole ‘train’ thing was such a joke,” Dodd explained. “I thought it was hilarious.”

During an early episode of the show, Dodd was accused of participating in a train by a number of her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, who supposedly learned of the news from a mutual friend. Then, as the season continued, the rumor continued to be a hot topic with her co-stars.

Luckily, despite the ongoing speculation into Dodd’s private life, Dodd appeared to enjoy herself and actually joked that because she had experienced a train, she could teach her co-stars how to do other provocative activities as well. That said, she has continuously denied Gunvalson’s statements regarding her involvement with a train.

During her own chat with producers, Simpson made it clear that she appreciated the way in which Dodd responded to the seemingly shady theme of Beador’s birthday party.

“She had two choices at that point, right? You could be pissed off the whole time or you can make a joke out of it and laugh at it… because it was so far-fetched,” Simpson explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brandi Glanville, formerly of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, defended Dodd against her co-stars during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight after Dodd was slammed for her recent antics on The Real Housewives of Orange County, which include hitting two of her co-stars in the head.

“I feel bad for Kelly, to be honest,” Glanville admitted. “I just feel like they’re all using her, to go after her so she reacts, so [they’ll] have a storyline.”

According to Glanville, Dodd’s co-stars have been targeting her on the show because she always gives them a big reaction, which deflects the storyline from their own issues. As she explained, the other women of the show don’t want to have to expose their hardships when they can instead go after Dodd and paint her as the villain of the series.

To see more of Dodd, Simpson, and their co-stars, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.