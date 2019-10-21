Kourtney Kardashian Puts On A Show In See-Through Top While Stocking Up On Junk Food

Kourtney Kardashian left very little to the imagination in her latest Instagram snap. The reality star looked stunning as she posed at a convenience store wearing a tiny little outfit that boasted a see-through top.

In the sexy photo, Kourtney donned a pair of light gray shorts to showcase her lean legs and curvy hips. she also sported a skin-tight, white tank top, which flaunted her ample cleavage, tiny waist, and allowed fans to peek through underneath at her exposed chest. The mother-of-three seemingly went braless under the top as all of her enviable assets can clearly be seen underneath.

Kourtney wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in straight, sleek strands that fell down her back and engulfed her shoulders. She carried a black backpack and donned white sneakers for the outing as she gave a small smirk for the camera while standing at the checkout line at the store buying nothing but junk food such as chips and candy. However, she did add a coconut water to keep the snacks a bit on the healthy side.

Kourt sported a minimal makeup look for the snap, which included defined eyebrows, a fresh face, long lashes, and a nude lip. Kardashian didn’t reveal where she was, or what she was doing. She only posted a devil emoji in the caption of the photo.

During a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney opened up about being single, saying that she simply just doesn’t feel like dating anyone and that she is content with herself and her life the way it is for the time being.

However, Hollywood Life reports that Kourt has had the opportunity to go on dates and that Shahs Of Sunset star Mike Shouhed left some flirty comments on Kourtney’s Instagram earlier this month.

“Mike loves women and loves to flirt with them. He loves to find them on social media, whether it’s Facebook or Instagram. And he actually goes out with women all the time that he meets on social media,” a source told the outlet.

“Mike wasn’t under the impression that leaving a single emoji in a sea of hearts and flames from thousands of her fans would grab her attention. He doesn’t know Kourtney personally. He just thinks she’s really beautiful and he loves to be a flirt, which is why he left the comment. If she’d go out with him I’m sure he’d take her up on that,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s racy looks by following the reality star on her Instagram account.